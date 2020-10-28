Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Phyllis Boyle, Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Phyllis Boyle, Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed by her sons Charles, Timmy, Jimmy, Hugh and John Henry, sisters Dora and Rita and extended family.

Her remains will repose at her home from 4pm on Wednesday. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg, on Friday, October 30 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Phyllis' Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page at 11am on Friday.

Eddie Boyle, Drumconnor, Mountcharles

The peaceful death has taken place of Eddie Boyle, Drumconnor, Mountcharles at Letterkenny University Hospital. Non-Covid related. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.

All enquiries to Martin Gallagher, Funeral Director, Laghey on 0863547875.

Sis Curran, Glentidally, Milford

The death has taken place in St James Hospital, Dublin of Sis Curran, Glentidally, Milford.

Remains will repose at her late residence. Funeral service on Friday at 2pm in Ramelton Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Funeral service can be viewed via Patrick Sweeney Funeral Director’s Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Research Ireland C/O Any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Alfie Doohan, Drumatinney, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Alfie Doohan, Drumatinney, Falcarragh.

Beloved Husband of Pat, loving father of Adrian, Fionnuala, Siobhan and Declan.

Sadly missed by daughters-in-law and son-in-law and adoring grand-children, brothers, sister, nieces and nephews and extended family.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Anne O’Connor, Milltown, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her home of Anne O’Connor, Milltown, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only, please.

Sharon O'Donnell, Oranmore, and Quay Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Galway of Sharon O'Donnell, Oranmore, and Quay Road, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing at her mother's house on Quay Road from 1pm on Wednesday.

Funeral Mass on Friday in St Crona's Church, Dungloe at 11am with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines house, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Gerry McNelis, Lower Brackey, Ardara

The death has taken place peacefully at his residence of Gerry McNelis, Lower Brackey, Ardara.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.



Funeral from there on Thursday at 11.30am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Family flowers only, please. Due to Covid 19 and Government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private to family and close friends only please.

Peggy McGlinchey (née Doherty) 12 Tullymoan Road, Clady and formerly of Dungorman, Castlefinn

The death has taken place at her home of Peggy McGlinchey (née Doherty) 12 Tullymoan Road, Clady and formerly of Dungorman, Castlefinn.

Peggy was the beloved wife of Joe, much loved mother of Joe, Gerard, John, Ray, Ken, Mary, Maurice and the late Martin and sister of Danny, Liam, Pat, Maureen, Jim Joe.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Doneyloop at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only, please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Facebook Page or Youtube Channel.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie