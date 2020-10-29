Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, October 29, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Baby Theo Robinson, 29 Ardmullen Convoy

- Hugh McDermott, Burnfoot

- Ann Marie Spackman, Kerrykeel

- Phyllis Boyle, Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

- Eddie Boyle, Drumconnor, Mountcharles

- Sis Curran, Glentidally, Milford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tina Brogan, 16 Meadowbank, Letterkenny.

Funeral leaving her parents Michael and Mary Brogans’ home at 55 Dr. McGinley Road, Glencar on Saturday, October 31 at 10.30am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Vincent de Paul c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment will be private to family only, please.

Baby Theo Robinson, 29 Ardmullen Convoy

The death has taken place of Baby Theo Robinson, 29 Ardmullen Convoy.

Son of Donna Robinson and Paul Houston.

Reposing at the residence of his grandparents, Willy and Isobel Leckey, Finadurk, Convoy.

Interment on Saturday at 2.30pm in Convoy Presbyterian Church in the family plot after private service.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please

Hugh McDermott, Magherabeg, Burnfoot

The death has taken place of Hugh McDermott, Magherabeg, Burnfoot.

Hugh was the beloved husband of Ann and much loved father of Patrick, John, Darren and Claire, and dear brother of Joe, Tom, Rosaleen and Bernie.

Hugh's requiem Mass will take place on Friday, October 30 at 11am in St Mura's Church, Fahan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchsevices.tv/Cockhill and select the mobile option.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and requiem Mass are strictly for family only.

Ann-Marie Spackman (née Callaghan), Shore Road, Kerrykeel



The death has taken place of Ann-Marie Spackman (neé Callaghan) late of Shore Road, Kerrykeel and formerly Corby and Sussex.

She was predeceased by her father John Callaghan, Gortnamona, mother Annie (neé Sweeney) Tullynadall, brother Laurence and sister Kathleen Friel.

Anne-Marie is deeply regretted by husband Peter and her much loved children Hugh and Hannah and their partners Willow and Kieran. Sadly missed by brothers Danny and Patrick (Paddy) and sister Margaret (all Corby), her extended family and her many friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Phyllis Boyle, Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Phyllis Boyle, Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed by her sons Charles, Timmy, Jimmy, Hugh and John Henry, sisters Dora and Rita and extended family.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg, on Friday, October 30 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Phyllis' Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page at 11am on Friday.

Eddie Boyle, Drumconnor, Mountcharles

The peaceful death has taken place of Eddie Boyle, Drumconnor, Mountcharles at Letterkenny University Hospital. Non-Covid related.

Removal on Friday morning at 10am from his sister’s home Colleen Quigley, 207 Castleview, Dunkineely going to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses for 11am Mass, with burial afterwards in Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Due to HSE guidelines, the house and funeral are private to family only, please.

All enquiries to Martin Gallagher, Funeral Director, Laghey on 0863547875.

Sis Curran, Glentidally, Milford

The death has taken place in St James Hospital, Dublin of Sis Curran, Glentidally, Milford.

Remains will repose at her late residence. Funeral service on Friday at 2pm in Ramelton Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Funeral service can be viewed via Patrick Sweeney Funeral Director’s Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Research Ireland C/O Any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.

