Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, October 30, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Jim Roarty, 8 Cedar Park, Strabane and formerly of 24 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Jim Roarty, 8 Cedar Park, Strabane and formerly of 24 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny.

Beloved husband of Susie, much-loved father of Jim, Senan and Martin, and brother of Cathal, Liam, Celine and late Eileen and Hugo.

Funeral leaving Quigley's Funeral Home on Sunday, November 1, at 1.25pm for Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only, please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam.

http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Jean Finlay, Carnowen, Raphoe

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Jean Finlay, Carnowen, Raphoe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 1pm for service in Carnowen Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

Mary (Meabh) McLaughlin,USA and Buncrana

The death has taken place in Boston, USA of Mary (Meabh) McLaughlin, the daughter of the late Lizzy and Joseph McLaughlin from Clanperland, Buncrana.

Remains will repose at St Mary’s Church, from 7pm on Friday with Requiem Mass at the church on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/cockhill and select the mobile option.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral is strictly private to family only.

Tina Brogan, 16 Meadowbank, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tina Brogan, 16 Meadowbank, Letterkenny.

Funeral leaving her parents Michael and Mary Brogans’ home at 55 Dr. McGinley Road, Glencar on Saturday, October 31 at 10.30am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Vincent de Paul c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment will be private to family only, please.

Baby Theo Robinson, 29 Ardmullen Convoy

The death has taken place of Baby Theo Robinson, 29 Ardmullen Convoy.

Son of Donna Robinson and Paul Houston.

Reposing at the residence of his grandparents, Willy and Isobel Leckey, Finadurk, Convoy.

Interment on Saturday at 2.30pm in Convoy Presbyterian Church in the family plot after private service.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please

