Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, October 31

Anne O'Donnell, Meenacreve, Annagry,

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne O'Donnell, Meenacreve, Annagry. Sadly missed by her husband Vincie, daughters Dolores and Geraldine, sons John and Vincie, sister Annette and extended family. Her remains will repose at her home from 4pm today, Saturday, October 31. Funeral Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Monday, November 2, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only. Anne's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 11am on Monday or on the Annagry Parish webcam.

Jim Roarty, 8 Cedar Park, Strabane and formerly of 24 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Jim Roarty, 8 Cedar Park, Strabane and formerly of 24 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny. Beloved husband of Susie, much-loved father of Jim, Senan and Martin, and brother of Cathal, Liam, Celine and late Eileen and Hugo. Funeral leaving Quigley's Funeral Home tomorrow, Sunday, November 1, at 1.25pm for Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 2pm.Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister and family circle. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only, please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam: http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Jean Finlay, Carnowen, Raphoe

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Jean Finlay, Carnowen, Raphoe. Much loved and sadly missed by her husband Alex, son Uel, daughter Jennifer, daughter-in-law Suzanne, son-in-law Stephen, grandchildren Kirsty, Aaron, Samantha and Matthew, also great-grandchildren Paige and Addison and wider family circle. Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Sunday, November 1 at 1pm for service in Carnowen Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

Mary (Meabh) McLaughlin,USA and Buncrana

The death has taken place in Boston, USA of Mary (Meabh) McLaughlin, the daughter of the late Lizzy and Joseph McLaughlin from Clanperland, Buncrana. Sister of Anna Fahy, Margaret McCloskey, Josephine Doherty, Hannah McDaid, Kathleen Robb, James McLaughlin, Pat McLaughlin and the late Bridie, Elizabeth and William R.I.P. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, family circle and friends. Remains will repose at St Mary’s Church with Requiem Mass at the church tomorrow, Sunday, November 1, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on: churchservices.tv/cockhill and select the mobile option.

Tina Brogan, 16 Meadowbank, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tina Brogan, 16 Meadowbank, Letterkenny. Deeply missed by her loving sons Kian and Kyle and their father Paul (Taldy), parents Michael and Mary, sister Minnie, brothers James, Gary, Addie and Ryan, nieces, nephew, uncles, aunties, cousins and a wide circle of family and friends. Funeral leaving her parents Michael and Mary Brogans’ home at 55 Dr McGinley Road, Glencar today Saturday, October 31 at 10.30am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on: www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member. In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment will be private to family only, please.

Baby Theo Robinson, 29 Ardmullen, Convoy

The death has taken place of Baby Theo Robinson, 29 Ardmullen, Convoy. He was the son of Donna Robinson and Paul Houston.

Reposing at the residence of his grandparents, Willy and Isobel Leckey, Finadurk, Convoy. Interment today Saturday, October 31, at 2.30pm in Convoy Presbyterian Church in the family plot after private service. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please.

