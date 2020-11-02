Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, November 2

The following deaths have taken place:

- Michael Diver, Letter, Urris, Clonmany

- Nuala Mac Laverty, Ballynally, Moville

- Eileen Gill, Binnon, Clonmany

- Maire Friel, Knockbrack, Fanad

- Neilie McCarry, Kildaragh, Dunfanaghy

- Gerard Luke O'Hare (Belfast, Dublin and Donegal)

- Sadie McGarvey, Leffin, Dungloe

- Rosie Coyle, Killult, Gortahork

- Desmond (Des) Finneran, Drumbern, Milford/Taughmaconnell, Roscommon

- Anne O'Donnell, Meenacreve, Annagry

- Greta Coyle, Sledrin, Buncrana

- Susanna (Susie) McBride, Bogagh, Raphoe, Donegal

Kevin McGinley, Meenacharvey, Carrick

The death has occurred of Kevin McGinley, Meenacharvey, Carrick, Donegal and Dundalk, Louth. Kevin passed away peacefully after a short illness, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Much loved brother of Pádraig, Seán, Peter, Enda, Máire (Philadelphia) and Anna (California). He will be sadly missed by his sisters in law, his brothers in law, nieces and nephews and a large circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Meenaneary for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 3 with burial afterwards in Carrick cemetery.

Due to HSE & Government guidelines House, Wake & Burial are private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Hospice Suite, in Killybeg’s Community Hospital, through Curran’s Funeral Services or any family member.

Michael Diver, Letter, Urris, Clonmany



The death has taken place of Michael Diver, Letter, Urris, Clonmany.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Nuala Mac Laverty, Ballynally, Moville

The death has taken place at her home of Nuala Mac Laverty, Ballynally, Moville.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial is private to family and close friends only.

Funeral on Tuesday at 11am in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack, cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in her memory to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Her funeral mass can be viewed on the parish website www.movilleparish.com

Eileen Gill, Binnon, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Buncrana of Eileen Gill, Binnon, Clonmany.

Her remains will be leaving Beach Hill Manor 3:30 pm today (Sunday) going to her late residence.

Funeral from there, tomorrow, Monday, November 2 at 11.30 am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem mass at 12pm with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to immediate family only please.

Eileen’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Clonmany Together Facebook Page.

All enquiries to McFeely Funeral Directors.

Neilie McCarry, Kildaragh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at his home of Neilie McCarry, Kildaragh, Dunfanaghy. Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Directors. Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church.

Gerard Luke O’Hare, (Belfast, Dublin and Donegal)

The death has occurred on October 29, 2020 of Gerard Luke O'Hare, peacefully after a long illness. Sorrowfully missed by his loving wife Anne Cadwallader, his children Terry, Frances and Rory, also by his wife’s family; Jane Cadwallader (Madrid), Ana Lezcano (London), Tessie Lezcano (Paris) and Georgie Lezcano (Uganda), also Sue Cadwallader and Helena Pattison (New Zealand). Resting at Healy’s Chapel of Repose, Andersonstown Road from Saturday, October 31, from 10.30am to 6.00pm. Funeral on Monday November 2, in St Columba’s Church, Massmount, Fanad, Co Donegal at 2.00pm. House Private.

Family flowers only, donations to Parkinson’s Society.

‘From the plough to the stars’ (James Connolly).

Maire Friel, Knockbrack, Fanad

The peaceful death has occurred at her residence of Maire Friel, Knockbrack, Fanad.

Her funeral will leave there on Tuesday at 1.30pm going to St Columba’s Church, Massmount to arrive at 2pm for requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Team, for their good work and kindness c/o Charlie Dunleavy Funeral Directors or any family member.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial is private to family and close friends only.



Sadie McGarvey, Leffin, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Sadie McGarvey, Leffin, Dungloe. Her remains will be reposing at her home at 6pm this evening.

Funeral Mass on Monday, November 2 in St Columba's Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery. Donations in lieu if desired for the Patients Comfort Fund, Dungloe Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

By the request of the family, the wake, funeral and burial is private to family and close friends only.

Rosie Coyle, Killult, Gortahork



The death has occurred of Rose Coyle. Killult. Rose died peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital and is survived by her beloved nephew, Denis and great-nephew, Liam and a wide circle of caring and compassionate friends and neighbours. Rose will be taken home for one last night leaving from the Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Sunday, November 1 at 4pm. Funeral leaving from her home on Monday, November 2, for Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the family plot. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings and quarantine rules the wake will be private to those family members bringing Rosie home. Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings the funeral will be restricted in numbers. A memorial will be planned for 2021 to celebrate Rosie’s life.

Desmond (Des) Finneran, Drumbern, Milford/Taughmaconnell, Roscommon



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Desmond (Des) Finneran, Drumbern, Milford/Taughmaconnell, Roscommon and retired Sergeant, An Garda Siochana. He was pre-deceased by his wife Bernie. Deeply regretted by his sons Pat, Frankie and Ted, daughters Mary and Angela, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and very many friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 3 at 12 noon in St Peter's Church, Milford followed by interment in Milford Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, to St Vincent de Paul care of any family member or the funeral director. In accordance with current Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/ St. Peter's Church, Milford.

Anne O'Donnell, Meenacreve, Annagry

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne O'Donnell, Meenacreve, Annagry. Sadly missed by her husband Vincie, daughters Dolores and Geraldine, sons John and Vincie, sister Annette and extended family. Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Monday, November 2, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only.

Anne's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 11am on Monday or on the Annagry Parish webcam.

Greta Coyle, Sledrin, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Greta Coyle, Sledrin, Buncrana. Removal today, Sunday, November 1 to St Mary’s Chapel, Cockhill for 3.45pm with Funeral Mass on Monday morning, November 2 at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Susanna (Susie) McBride, Bogagh, Raphoe, Donegal

The death has occurred of Susanna (Susie) McBride, peacefully, at her home, predeceased by her daughters Margaret and Marie, sister Frances. Sadly missed by her loving husband Seamus, son Nigel, daughter Amanda (Thompson, Stranorlar), brother Seamus, sister Angela, son in law Daniel and grandchildren Daniel and Casey. Deeply regretted by her husband, son, daughter, son in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many loyal friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy On Her Soul.

Susanna's remains will be reposing at her late home, Bogagh, Raphoe for family and close friends only, please. Due to Government guidelines, a private Requiem Mass (limited to 25 people) will take place at 12 noon Monday in St Eunan's Church, Raphoe and interment immediately after in family plot in the old graveyard St Mary's, Convoy.

Mass can also be viewed on https://parishofraphoe.com/

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Oncology Department, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan's Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar, Co Donegal or any family member.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh siad.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegaldemocrat.com