Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, November 2

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kevin McGinley, Meenacharvey, Carrick

- Michael Diver, Letter, Urris, Clonmany

- Nuala Mac Laverty, Ballynally, Moville

- Eileen Gill, Binnon, Clonmany

- Neilie McCarry, Kildaragh, Dunfanaghy

- Gerard Luke O'Hare (Belfast, Dublin and Donegal)

- Maire Friel, Knockbrack, Fanad

Kevin McGinley, Meenacharvey, Carrick

The death has occurred of Kevin McGinley, Meenacharvey, Carrick, Donegal and Dundalk, Louth. Kevin passed away peacefully after a short illness, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Much loved brother of Pádraig, Seán, Peter, Enda, Máire (Philadelphia) and Anna (California). He will be sadly missed by his sisters in law, his brothers in law, nieces and nephews and a large circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Meenaneary for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 3 with burial afterwards in Carrick cemetery.

Due to HSE & Government guidelines House, Wake & Burial are private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Hospice Suite, in Killybeg’s Community Hospital, through Curran’s Funeral Services or any family member.

Michael Diver, Letter, Urris, Clonmany



The death has taken place of Michael Diver, Letter, Urris, Clonmany.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Nuala Mac Laverty, Ballynally, Moville

The death has taken place at her home of Nuala Mac Laverty, Ballynally, Moville.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial is private to family and close friends only.

Funeral on Tuesday at 11am in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack, cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in her memory to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Her funeral mass can be viewed on the parish website www.movilleparish.com

Eileen Gill, Binnon, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Buncrana of Eileen Gill, Binnon, Clonmany.

Her remains will be leaving Beach Hill Manor 3:30 pm today (Sunday) going to her late residence.

Funeral from there, tomorrow, Monday, November 2 at 11.30 am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem mass at 12pm with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to immediate family only please.

Eileen’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Clonmany Together Facebook Page.

All enquiries to McFeely Funeral Directors.

Neilie McCarry, Kildaragh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at his home of Neilie McCarry, Kildaragh, Dunfanaghy. Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Directors. Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church.

Gerard Luke O’Hare, (Belfast, Dublin and Donegal)

The death has occurred on October 29, 2020 of Gerard Luke O'Hare, peacefully after a long illness. Sorrowfully missed by his loving wife Anne Cadwallader, his children Terry, Frances and Rory, also by his wife’s family; Jane Cadwallader (Madrid), Ana Lezcano (London), Tessie Lezcano (Paris) and Georgie Lezcano (Uganda), also Sue Cadwallader and Helena Pattison (New Zealand). Resting at Healy’s Chapel of Repose, Andersonstown Road from Saturday, October 31, from 10.30am to 6.00pm. Funeral on Monday November 2, in St Columba’s Church, Massmount, Fanad, Co Donegal at 2.00pm. House Private.

Family flowers only, donations to Parkinson’s Society.

‘From the plough to the stars’ (James Connolly).

Maire Friel, Knockbrack, Fanad

The peaceful death has occurred at her residence of Maire Friel, Knockbrack, Fanad.

Her funeral will leave there on Tuesday at 1.30pm going to St Columba’s Church, Massmount to arrive at 2pm for requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Team, for their good work and kindness c/o Charlie Dunleavy Funeral Directors or any family member.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial is private to family and close friends only.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegaldemocrat.com