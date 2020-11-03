Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Michael Reid, Knockfair, Stranorlar

- Mel Thompson, 571 Millbrae, Stranorlar

- Kevin McGinley, Meenacharvey, Carrick

- Michael Diver, Letter, Urris, Clonmany

- Nuala Mac Laverty, Ballynally, Moville

- Neilie McCarry, Kildaragh, Dunfanaghy

- Gerard Luke O'Hare (Belfast, Dublin and Donegal)

- Maire Friel, Knockbrack, Fanad

The death has occurred of Michael Reid, Knockfair, Stranorlar.

The tragic death has occurred, as a result of a road traffic accident of Michael Reid, Knockfair, Stranorlar. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the extended Reid, Colhoun and Mc Glinchey families, neighbours and very many friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday, November 5, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot may leave their personal message in the Condolence section below.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the house and funeral will be strictly Private to the family only, please.

Mel Thompson, 571 Millbrae, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Mel Thompson, 571 Millbrae, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, November 5 at 1.30 pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 2pm

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at:

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired,to the patients comfort fund,St.Joseph’s Communuty Hospital,care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the House, and Funeral will be Strictly Private to the family only, please.

Frances Doherty, Beltra, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

The death has taken at Sligo University hospital of Frances Doherty, Beltra, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany.

Her remains will repose at her late residence this evening.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday at 10.20am, going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Oncology unit / ICU Letterkenny University Hospital, ICU Sligo University Hospital, Co any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.



Kevin McGinley, Meenacharvey, Carrick

The death has occurred of Kevin McGinley, Meenacharvey, Carrick, Donegal and Dundalk, Louth. Kevin passed away peacefully after a short illness, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Much loved brother of Pádraig, Seán, Peter, Enda, Máire (Philadelphia) and Anna (California). He will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, his brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews and a large circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Meenaneary for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 3 with burial afterwards in Carrick Cemetery.

Due to HSE & Government guidelines house, wake and burial are private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Hospice Suite, in Killybeg’s Community Hospital, through Curran’s Funeral Services or any family member.

Michael Diver, Letter, Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Michael Diver, Letter, Urris, Clonmany.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Nuala Mac Laverty, Ballynally, Moville

The death has taken place at her home of Nuala Mac Laverty, Ballynally, Moville.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial is private to family and close friends only.

Funeral on Tuesday at 11am in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack, cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in her memory to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Her funeral mass can be viewed on the parish website www.movilleparish.com

Neilie McCarry, Kildaragh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at his home of Neilie McCarry, Kildaragh, Dunfanaghy. Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Directors. Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church.

Maire Friel, Knockbrack, Fanad

The peaceful death has occurred at her residence of Maire Friel, Knockbrack, Fanad.

Her funeral will leave there on Tuesday at 1.30pm going to St Columba’s Church, Massmount to arrive at 2pm for requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Team, for their good work and kindness c/o Charlie Dunleavy Funeral Directors or any family member.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial is private to family and close friends only.

