Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, November 3

The following deaths have taken place:

- Seamus Hutchinson, Buncrana

- Margaret (Dolly) Maxwell, Ballybofey

- Michael Reid, Knockfair, Stranorlar

- Mel Thompson, 571 Millbrae, Stranorlar

- Frances Doherty, Beltra, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

- Michael Diver, Letter, Urris, Clonmany

Seamus Hutchinson, Clonblosk, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his residence of Seamus Hutchinson, Clonblosk, Buncrana.

Seamus' Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 10am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly for family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Diabetic Society c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Margaret (Dolly) Maxwell, nee O’ Meara, 9 The Beeches, Ballybofey, and formerly the Bower, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Margaret (Dolly) Maxwell, nee O’ Meara, 9 The Beeches, Ballybofey, and formerly the Bower, Killygordon.

She was the beloved mother of Linda and Brenda, and the late baby Patrick, much loved sister of Mary, Michael and the late Josie and Liam.

Sadly missed by her daughters, brother, sister, son-in-law, grandchildren, neighbours and friends.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Thursday at 11am on St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, c/o any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please.

Michael Reid, Knockfair, Stranorlar

The tragic death has occurred, as a result of a road traffic accident of Michael Reid, Knockfair, Stranorlar.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the extended Reid, Colhoun and Mc Glinchey families, neighbours and very many friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday, November 5, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the family only, please.

Mel Thompson, 571 Millbrae, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Mel Thompson, 571 Millbrae, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, November 5 at 1.30pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 2pm

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at:

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, St.Joseph’s Communuty Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, and funeral will be strictly private to the family only, please.

Frances Doherty, Beltra, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Frances Doherty, Beltra, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany.

Her remains will repose at her late residence this evening.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday at 10.20am, going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Oncology unit / ICU Letterkenny University Hospital, ICU Sligo University Hospital, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.



Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Michael Diver, Letter, Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Michael Diver, Letter, Urris, Clonmany.

His remains will repose at his brother Dan and sister-in-law Jill's residence this evening.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday in St Michael's Church, Urris at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ard Chlochar community group homes, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Clonmany Together Facebook page.

