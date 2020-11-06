Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, November 6

The following deaths have taken place:

- Samuel (Sammy) Logue, Crieve, Letterkenny

- Mary Toye, Rathmullan

- Andrew Early, Arranmore Island

- Frankie Gallagher, Letterkenny

- Ann-Marie Spackman, Kerrykeel

- Cassie Heraghty (née) McAteer, Fanad

- Teague Breslin, Ardara

Samuel (Sammy) Logue, Crieve, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at his late residence on Thursday, November 5 of Samuel (Sammy) Logue, Crieve, Letterkenny.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Saturday, November 7 at 2pm going to Conwal Parish Church Letterkenny for Funeral Service at 2.30pm.

Interment afterward in Gortlee Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment will be strictly private to family only please.

Mary Toye, Rathmullan



The death has taken place at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Mary Toye, 3 Market Street, Rathmullan.

Reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home at 10.30am on Saturday for 11am requiem Mass at St Joseph's Church, Rathmullan followed by interment in the adjacent cemetery.

In accordance with current Government restrictions, the house and Funeral will be private to family only. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Family flower only donations in lieu to MS Society c/o McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member

Andrew Early, Arranmore Island



The death has taken place of Andrew Early, Arranmore Island.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Frankie Gallagher, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the King George Hospital, Ilford London of Francis Gerald (Frankie) Gallagher, formerly of Ard Colmcille Letterkenny and Crossconnell Clonmany.

His remains will be received in to St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny at 5pm on Friday where they will repose overnight.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am followed by interment in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, Requiem Mass and Burial private to immediate family only.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed from the St. Eunan's Cathedral Letterkenny online streaming service at 11am on Saturday, November 7 by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Ann-Marie Spackman (née Callaghan), Kerrykeel



The death has occurred of Ann-Marie Spackman (neé Callaghan) late of Shore Road, Kerrykeel and formerly Corby and Sussex.

Her remains will arrive at St Mary's Church, Fanavolty, at 6pm on Friday to repose overnight. A service will be held on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to FareShare (www.fareshare.org.uk) or Mary's Meals (www.marysmeals.ie) care of any family member.

Cassie Heraghty Neé McAteer, Fanad

The death has taken place of Cassie Heraghty (née McAteer), late of The Point Seadaugh, Ballyheerin, Fanad.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass will be held in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballyheerin, at 11am on Friday followed by burial in Fanavolty Graveyard.

Wake and Funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Teague Breslin, Ardara



The death has taken place peacefully at his residence of Teague Breslin, Drumbarron, Ardara.

Remains reposing at his home.

Removal from there on Friday at 12.30pm going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, for funeral Mass at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Due to HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Derek Mc Cabe Funeral Directors.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegaldemocrat.com