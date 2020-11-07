Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, November 7, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Willie Ward, Rathmullan



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Willie Ward, 3 Abbey View, Rathmullan.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, November 7 at 1pm in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, house and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-rathmullan

Samuel (Sammy) Logue, Crieve, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Samuel (Sammy) Logue, Crieve, Letterkenny.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Saturday, November 7 at 2pm going to Conwal Parish Church Letterkenny for Funeral Service at 2.30pm.

Interment afterward in Gortlee Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment will be strictly private to family only please.

Mary Toye, Rathmullan

The death has taken place at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Mary Toye, 3 Market Street, Rathmullan.

Reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home at 10.30am on Saturday for 11am requiem Mass at St Joseph's Church, Rathmullan followed by interment in the adjacent cemetery.

In accordance with current Government restrictions, the house and Funeral will be private to family only. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Family flower only donations in lieu to MS Society c/o McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member

Andrew Early, Arranmore Island

The death has taken place of Andrew Early, Arranmore Island.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 7 in St Crona's Church, Arranmore Island at 2pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the house and funeral are private to family and close friends only, please.

Frankie Gallagher, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the King George Hospital, Ilford London of Francis Gerald (Frankie) Gallagher, formerly of Ard Colmcille Letterkenny and Crossconnell Clonmany.

His remains will be received in to St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny at 5pm on Friday where they will repose overnight.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am followed by interment in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, Requiem Mass and Burial private to immediate family only.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed from the St. Eunan's Cathedral Letterkenny online streaming service at 11am on Saturday, November 7 by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

