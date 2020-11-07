Contact
Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, November 7, 2020
The following deaths have taken place:
- Sarah Jane Sally Devenney, née Woods late of drean House of Manorcunningham
- Paddy McEleney 'mhór', Minaduff, Clonmany
- Dominic McDevitt, Shallogans, Fintown
- Joe Doherty, 3, Birchill, Creeslough and formerly of Glasgow
Sarah Jane Sally Devenney, née Woods late of Drean House of Manorcunningham
The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Sarah Jane Sally Devenney, née Woods, formerly of 33, Harkness Gardens, Brigade and late of Drean House, Manorcunningham.
Funeral service in D & R Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry on Tuesday, November 10 at 11:15am.
In accordance to government guidelines the funeral service is restricted to immediate family.
Funeral leaving the Funeral Home via Harkness Gardens, Brigade, arriving approximately at 11:45am.
Friends and family are invited to stand along the route while maintaining social distancing.
Followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan arriving approximately at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only, donations to WH & SCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, ward 24 c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director at 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry.
Joe Doherty, 3, Birchill, Creeslough and formerly of Glasgow
The death has taken place of Joe Doherty, 3, Birchill, Creeslough and formerly of Gortnalake, Glasgow.
Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.
In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial, private to family only please.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to a charity of the families choice.
Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camerastmichaelschurchcreeslough
Dominic McDevitt, Shallogans, Fintown
The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Dominic McDevitt, Shallogans, Fintown.
His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 6pm this evening, Saturday, November 8. Rosary will be at 8pm. Removal on Sunday, at 5:30pm going to St Colmcille's Church, Fintown for 6pm, where he will repose overnight.
Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Due to HSE and government guidelines the funeral and burial is private to family and close friends.
Paddy McEleney 'mhór', Minaduff, Clonmany
The death has occurred at his residence of Paddy McEleney 'mhór', Minaduff, Clonmany.
His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from his late residence on Monday, November 9 at 10:30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in new graveyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Colmcille’s village c/o any family member or McFeely Funeral Directors.
Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family, friends and neighbours.
Paddy’s Funeral Mass will be streamed on Clonmany Together Facebook page.
