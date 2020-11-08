Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, November 8, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sabina McBrien, Carnbeg, Bruckless and Kinlough, Leitrim

- Sarah Jane Sally Devenney, née Woods late of drean House of Manorcunningham

- Paddy McEleney 'mhór', Minaduff, Clonmany

- Dominic McDevitt, Shallogans, Fintown

- Joe Doherty, 3, Birchill, Creeslough and formerly of Glasgow

Sabina McBrien, Carnbeg, Bruckless and Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sabina McBrien, Carnbeg, Bruckless and Kinlough, Leitrim. Her remains will arrive on Monday morning at St. Mary's of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, for 11am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, to arrive at approximately 3pm.

Predeceased by her husband Sean and her son Sean. She will be sadly missed by her granddaughter Jacqui, great-granddaughter Hannah and daughter-in-law Deirdre.

House strictly private.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours. Due to the current restrictions you can leave a personal message of condolence on the condolence section below or John McGowan Funeral Director's facebook Page. The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Sarah Jane Sally Devenney, née Woods late of Drean House of Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Sarah Jane Sally Devenney, née Woods, formerly of 33, Harkness Gardens, Brigade and late of Drean House, Manorcunningham.

Funeral service in D & R Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry on Tuesday, November 10 at 11:15am.

In accordance to government guidelines the funeral service is restricted to immediate family.

Funeral leaving the funeral home via Harkness Gardens, Brigade, arriving approximately at 11:45am.

Friends and family are invited to stand along the route while maintaining social distancing.

Followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan arriving approximately at 2:45pm.

Family flowers only, donations to WH & SCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, ward 24 c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director at 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry.

Joe Doherty, 3, Birchill, Creeslough and formerly of Glasgow

The death has taken place of Joe Doherty, 3, Birchill, Creeslough and formerly of Gortnalake, Glasgow.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial, private to family only please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to a charity of the families choice.

Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camerastmichaelschurchcreeslough

Dominic McDevitt, Shallogans, Fintown

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Dominic McDevitt, Shallogans, Fintown.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 6pm this evening, Saturday, November 8. Rosary will be at 8pm. Removal on Sunday, at 5:30pm going to St Colmcille's Church, Fintown for 6pm, where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the funeral and burial is private to family and close friends.

Paddy McEleney 'mhór', Minaduff, Clonmany

The death has occurred at his residence of Paddy McEleney 'mhór', Minaduff, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from his late residence on Monday, November 9 at 10:30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in new graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Colmcille’s village c/o any family member or McFeely Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family, friends and neighbours.

Paddy’s Funeral Mass will be streamed on Clonmany Together Facebook page.

