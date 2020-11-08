OBITUARY: Funeral takes place of Ann Marie Bonner

Ann Marie (Boyle) Bonner of Mt. Arlington, New Jersey passed away on Sunday, October 18, last at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, New Jersey.

Ann Marie, who was born on August 16, 1944, was a daughter of the late Bella (Sloper) O’Donnell who was originally from Knockastolar, Bunbeg and John Donie Dhonnchaidh of Loughanure, Annagry.

She lived in Bayonne before moving to Mt. Arlington 15 years ago. Prior to her retirement in 2015, she was a licensed Clinical Social Worker in private practice in Long Valley.

A woman of strong and abiding faith she was an active member of Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church in Mt. Arlington where she served on the finance committee.

She also served as an Eucharistic Minister there. A woman of kind heart she prepared meals for the homeless which were distributed through the church.

Beloved wife of the late John Bonner, she was the devoted mother of John, Daniel and his wife Jeanne, Edward Bonner and his wife Kim, Ellen Zaccone and her husband Matthew and daughter-in-law Susan and her late husband Michael Bonner.

She was also the loving grandmother of Holly, Evan, Keri, Eamon, Kaley, Audrey, Brayden and Michael and sister of the late Daniel Boyle (wife Rosemary), the late Charles (late wife Lucille), Patrick Boyle (late wife Margaret), the late Hugh Boyle (late wife Rosemary), the late Johnny Boyle (wife Marie) and Maurice Boyle (wife Arline).

Ann Marie's Life Celebration took place on Thursday, October 22 at the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing. Her Funeral Mass was offered on Friday, October 23 at Our Lady of the Lake RC Church, Mt. Arlington. All other services were conducted privately after Mass.

- Tommy Curran