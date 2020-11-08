Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, November 8, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Hughie Gallagher, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

- Joe Kelly, Letterkenny

- James (Pat) Gibbons, Greenfort, Portsalon

- Nellie Hepburn, née Ferry, Bunaninver, Gaoth Dobhair

- Gerry Shields, Ballyherrin, Kilmacrennan

- Michael (Mack) Mc Cauley, late of Woodend, Strabane and formerly of Drumdoit, Castlefin

- Hugh Cunningham, Carrick Upper

- Maureen Doherty, The Commons, Killybegs

- Mary Ann Doogan, née Doherty, Crove, Kilcar

- Con Maguire, known as C.C, Knather Road, Ballyshannon

- Sabina McBrien, Carnbeg, Bruckless and Kinlough, Leitrim

- Sarah Jane Sally Devenney, née Woods late of drean House of Manorcunningham

- Paddy McEleney 'mhór', Minaduff, Clonmany

- Dominic McDevitt, Shallogans, Fintown

- Joe Doherty, 3, Birchill, Creeslough and formerly of Glasgow

Hughie Gallagher, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny, Clonmany and Coventry

The death has occurred of Hughie Gallagher, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny. Beloved father of Maria, Yvonne and Roxanne and grandfather of Jake and Lola, Coventry, England. Sadly missed by his sisters Grace (Hitchen, England), Mary (Co. Mayo) and brothers Michael, Jim and Martin (Letterkenny). Predeceased by his wife Mary (Coventry), parents Mick & Mary Ann (Letterkenny), sister Sally (Carrigart) and brothers George (Luton), Frankie (London) and Eddie (Scotland).

Remains will arrive at St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 6pm on Tuesday, November 10 to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 11 at 11am with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment will be private to family, neighbours and close friends only please. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Enquiries to Jim Mc Glynn, Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Joe Kelly, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Joe Kelly, Letterkenny.

Originally from Letterkenny, Joe was the son of Frank and Anne Kelly, Wolfe Tone Place. He is sadly missed by his wife Una McDevitt (Derry), sons Aidan and Eunan, parents, brothers Michael (Boston), Francis (Belfast), Conal (Letterkenny), sisters Eileen (California) and Brid (Ramelton), nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and wider circle of family and friends.

His body will be repatriated back to Donegal later this month.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

James (Pat) Gibbons, Greenfort, Portsalon

The death has occurred of James (Pat) Gibbons, Greenfort, Portsalon.

Predeceased by his brother Mickey and sisters, Sally Gibbons and Katie Ward. Deeply regretted by brothers Paddy (Gloucester), John (Dublin), Bernard (Dublin), Fr. Danny (Dublin) and Columba, and his sisters Margaret Doherty, Úna McCarthy (London) and Sheila Cronin (London). Sadly missed by his extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Nellie Hepburn, née Ferry, Bunaninver, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Nellie Hepburn, née Ferry, Bunaninver, Gaoth Dobhair. Sadly missed by her husband Ernest, daughter Margaret, sons Danny, Paul and John and extended family.

Her remains will leave Roarty's Funeral Home in Derrybeg on Monday at 10.40am. Private burial will take place in Cnocfola Cemetery at 11am. Nellie's Funeral Mass will take place at a later date.

Mary Coyle formerly of Dooey, Downings

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mary Coyle formerly of Dooey, Downings.

Her remains will arrive at the church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart on Monday afternoon at aprroximately 5pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the funeral is private to family and close friends.

Gerry Shields, Ballyherrin, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gerry Shields, Ballyherrin, Kilmacrennan.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan on Tuesday for 11am mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the funeral and burial is private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the parish facebook.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Michael (Mack) Mc Cauley, late of Woodend, Strabane and formerly of Drumdoit, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Woodmount Nursing Home of Michael (Mack) Mc Cauley, late of Woodend, Strabane and formerly of Drumdoit, Castlefin.

Funeral leaving Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane on Monday, November 9 at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Doneyloop at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions the funeral will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Hugh Cunningham, Carrick Upper

The death has taken place of Hugh Cunningham, Carrick Upper. Reposing at his late home in Carrick, from 3pm on Sunday. Removal from his residence to St. Columba’s Church, Carrick on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed Facebook. (facebook.com/margaret.r.cunningham).Due to current restrictions, the house, wake and burial are private to family only. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Curran’s Funeral Services or any family member.

Maureen Doherty, The Commons, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Maureen Doherty, The Commons, Killybegs. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Due to current restrictions, the house and funeral are private to family only.

Mary Ann Doogan, née Doherty, Crove, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Mary Ann Doogan, née Doherty, Crove, Kilcar, peacefully, at her daughter Maire’s residence, Teelin. Remains reposing at her residence in Crove from 4pm on Sunday. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, Meenaneary at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. Due to ongoing restrictions, the wake and funeral mass is for family, close friends and neighbours. Family flowers only, please.

Con Maguire, known as C.C, Knather Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Con Maguire, known as C.C, Knather Road, Ballyshannon. In his 91st year. Retired Pharmacist. Reposing at the family home. Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Tuesday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, The Rock. The Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. Due to current restrictions, the house and Funeral will be private to family only. Messages of condolence can be made through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Sabina McBrien, Carnbeg, Bruckless and Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sabina McBrien, Carnbeg, Bruckless and Kinlough, Leitrim. Her remains will arrive on Monday morning at St. Mary's of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, for 11am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, to arrive at approximately 3pm.

Predeceased by her husband Sean and her son Sean. She will be sadly missed by her granddaughter Jacqui, great-granddaughter Hannah and daughter-in-law Deirdre.

House strictly private.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours. Due to the current restrictions you can leave a personal message of condolence on the condolence section below or John McGowan Funeral Director's facebook Page. The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Sarah Jane Sally Devenney, née Woods late of Drean House of Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Sarah Jane Sally Devenney, née Woods, formerly of 33, Harkness Gardens, Brigade and late of Drean House, Manorcunningham.

Funeral service in D & R Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry on Tuesday, November 10 at 11:15am.

In accordance to government guidelines the funeral service is restricted to immediate family.

Funeral leaving the funeral home via Harkness Gardens, Brigade, arriving approximately at 11:45am.

Friends and family are invited to stand along the route while maintaining social distancing.

Followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan arriving approximately at 2:45pm.

Family flowers only, donations to WH & SCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, ward 24 c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director at 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry.

Joe Doherty, 3, Birchill, Creeslough and formerly of Glasgow

The death has taken place of Joe Doherty, 3, Birchill, Creeslough and formerly of Gortnalake, Glasgow.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial, private to family only please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to a charity of the families choice.

Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camerastmichaelschurchcreeslough

Dominic McDevitt, Shallogans, Fintown

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Dominic McDevitt, Shallogans, Fintown.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 6pm this evening, Saturday, November 8. Rosary will be at 8pm. Removal on Sunday, at 5:30pm going to St Colmcille's Church, Fintown for 6pm, where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the funeral and burial is private to family and close friends.

Paddy McEleney 'mhór', Minaduff, Clonmany

The death has occurred at his residence of Paddy McEleney 'mhór', Minaduff, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from his late residence on Monday, November 9 at 10:30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in new graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Colmcille’s village c/o any family member or McFeely Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family, friends and neighbours.

Paddy’s Funeral Mass will be streamed on Clonmany Together Facebook page.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegaldemocrat.com