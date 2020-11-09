Deaths in Donegal - Monday, November 9, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Hughie Gallagher, Letterkenny, Clonmany and Coventry

The death has occurred of Hughie Gallagher, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Remains will arrive at St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 6pm on Tuesday to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 11 at 11am with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment will be private to family, neighbours and close friends only please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Enquiries to Jim Mc Glynn, Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Joe Kelly, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Joe Kelly, Letterkenny.

His body will be repatriated back to Donegal later this month.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

James (Pat) Gibbons, Greenfort, Portsalon

The death has occurred of James (Pat) Gibbons, Greenfort, Portsalon.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Nellie Hepburn, née Ferry, Bunaninver, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Nellie Hepburn, née Ferry, Bunaninver, Gaoth Dobhair.

Her remains will leave Roarty's Funeral Home in Derrybeg on Monday at 10.40am. Private burial will take place in Cnocfola Cemetery at 11am. Requiem Mass will take place at a later date.

Mary Coyle formerly of Dooey, Downings

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mary Coyle formerly of Dooey, Downings.

Her remains will arrive at the church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart on Monday afternoon at aproximately 5pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the funeral is private to family and close friends.

Gerry Shields, Ballyherrin, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gerry Shields, Ballyherrin, Kilmacrennan.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan on Tuesday for 11am mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the funeral and burial is private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the parish facebook.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Michael (Mack) Mc Cauley, late of Strabane and formerly of Castlefin

The death has taken place at Woodmount Nursing Home of Michael (Mack) Mc Cauley, late of Woodend, Strabane and formerly of Drumdoit, Castlefin.

Funeral leaving Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane on Monday at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Doneyloop at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions the funeral will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Hugh Cunningham, Carrick Upper

The death has taken place of Hugh Cunningham, Carrick Upper.

Removal from his residence to St Columba’s Church, Carrick on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed Facebook. (facebook.com/margaret.r.cunningham).

Due to current restrictions, the house, wake and burial are private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Curran’s Funeral Services or any family member.

Maureen Doherty, The Commons, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Maureen Doherty, The Commons, Killybegs.

Requiem Mass in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, the house and funeral are private to family only.

Mary Ann Doogan, née Doherty, Crove, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Mary Ann Doogan, née Doherty, Crove, Kilcar, peacefully, at her daughter Maire’s residence, Teelin.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, Meenaneary at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Due to ongoing restrictions, the wake and funeral mass is for family, close friends and neighbours. Family flowers only, please.

Con Maguire, known as C.C, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Con Maguire, known as C.C, Knather Road, Ballyshannon.

His remains are reposing at the family home.

Funeral to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Tuesday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St Joseph’s Cemetery, The Rock.

The Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

Due to current restrictions, the house and Funeral will be private to family only. Messages of condolence can be made through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Sabina McBrien, Bruckless and Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sabina McBrien, Carnbeg, Bruckless and Kinlough, Leitrim. Her remains will arrive on Monday morning at St Mary's of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, for 11am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, to arrive at approximately 3pm.

House strictly private.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours. Due to the current restrictions you can leave a personal message of condolence via John McGowan Funeral Director's facebook Page.

The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Sarah Jane Sally Devenney, née Woods late of Drean House, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Sarah Jane Sally Devenney, née Woods, formerly of 33, Harkness Gardens, Brigade and late of Drean House, Manorcunningham.

Funeral service in D & R Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry on Tuesday at 11.15am.

In accordance to government guidelines the funeral service is restricted to immediate family.

Funeral leaving the funeral home via Harkness Gardens, Brigade, arriving approximately at 11.45am.

Friends and family are invited to stand along the route while maintaining social distancing.

Followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan arriving approximately at 2:45pm.

Family flowers only, donations to WH & SCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, ward 24 c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director at 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry.

Joe Doherty, Creeslough and formerly of Glasgow

The death has taken place of Joe Doherty, 3, Birchill, Creeslough and formerly of Gortnalake, Glasgow.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial, private to family only please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to a charity of the families choice.

Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camerastmichaelschurchcreeslough

Dominic McDevitt, Shallogans, Fintown

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Dominic McDevitt, Shallogans, Fintown.

His remains reposed overnight at St Colmcille's Church, Fintown.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the funeral and burial is private to family and close friends.

Paddy McEleney 'mhór', Minaduff, Clonmany

The death has occurred at his residence of Paddy McEleney 'mhór', Minaduff, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from his late residence on Monday, November 9 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in new graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Colmcille’s village c/o any family member or McFeely Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will be streamed on Clonmany Together Facebook page.

