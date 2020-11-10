Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, November 10, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Marjorie Roche, née Doherty, late of Gortlarry, Carndonagh and Senandale, Cloghroe, Cork

- Willie John Mc Laughlin (Turner), Lower Keelogs, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Roseanne McGonigle, née Gillespie, Cloontagh, Clonmany

- Shaun Duffy, Trillick, Buncrana, son of Shaun and Irene Duffy

- Bernie O'Gara, née O'Gara, Drogheda, Louth / Ballyshannon

- Hughie Gallagher, Letterkenny

- Joe Kelly, Letterkenny

Marjorie Roche, née Doherty, late of Gortlarry, Carndonagh and Senandale, Cloghroe, Cork

The death has occurred of Marjorie Roche, née Doherty, late of Gortlarry, Carndonagh and Senandale, Cloghroe, Cork passed away peacefully, in the presence of her loving family, Marjorie, née Doherty, Senandale, Cloghroe, Cork and late of Gortlarry, Carndonagh and Blarney Woollen Mills.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph William (Joe) and much loved mother of Maria, Sean and Paul and loving sister of Evelyn, Eithna, Maureen, Neil and Eddie.

Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Interment took place in Carndonagh, Co. Donegal.

Enquiries to Coughlan’s Funeral Home, Shandon Street, Cork. Tel: 021 4300003.

Willie John Mc Laughlin (Turner), Lower Keelogs, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Willie John Mc Laughlin (Turner), Lower Keelogs, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the house is private to family only, please.

Roseanne McGonigle, née Gillespie, Cloontagh, Clonmany

The death has occurred at her home of Roseanne McGonigle, née Gillespie, Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday Morning at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Renal Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member or McFeeley Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and friends only.

Roseanne’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Clonmany Together Facebook Page.

Shaun Duffy, Trillick, Buncrana, son of Shaun and Irene Duffy

The death has taken place of Shaun Duffy, Trillick, Buncrana, son of Shaun and Irene Duffy.

Remains reposing at his family home.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 9:10am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 10am Requiem Mass with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral private to close friends and family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the webcam with access through churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose mobile option.

Bernie O'Gara née O'Gara, Drogheda, Louth / Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has occurred of Bernie O‘Gara née O’Gara, late of Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of Rossnowlagh, Ballyshannon.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday in Star of the Sea Church, Mornington followed by burial in Deans Granges Cemetery, Dublin at approximately 1.30pm.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the funeral will be private for extended family only.

Hughie Gallagher, Letterkenny, Clonmany and Coventry

The death has occurred of Hughie Gallagher, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Remains will arrive at St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 6pm on Tuesday to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 11 at 11am with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment will be private to family, neighbours and close friends only please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Enquiries to Jim Mc Glynn, Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Joe Kelly, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Joe Kelly, Letterkenny.

His body will be repatriated back to Donegal later this month.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegaldemocrat.com