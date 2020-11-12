Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, November 12

The following deaths have taken place:

- Hugh Brawley, Glasgow and Gweedore

- Anna Cutliffe, Fourwinds, Ludden, Buncrana

- John Foy, Ballybofey

- Nora Dawson, Bundoran

- Mary Crawford, Ballybofey and St Johnston

- Willie John Mc Laughlin (Turner), Lower Keelogs, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Bernie O'Gara, née O'Gara, Drogheda, Louth / Ballyshannon

Hugh Brawley, Glasgow and Gweedore



The death has taken place, in Glasgow, of Hugh Brawley of Glasgow and Gweedore. Sadly missed by his wife Briege, sons John, Gerard and Christopher, daughter Maria, brothers Harry, Peter & Kenny, sister Nancy and extended family.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

His remains will repose at his home in Gweedore from Thursday evening. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Chapel, Derrrybeg, on Friday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only.

Hugh's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 11am on Friday, November 13.

Anna Cutliffe, Fourwinds, Ludden, Buncrana



The death has taken place at her residence of Anna Cutliffe, Fourwinds, Ludden, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there at 9.20am on Saturday going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE & Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on webcam access through church serives.tv/ cockhill and chose the mobile option.



John Foy, Ballybofey



The death has occurred of John Foy, a native of Ard McCarron in Ballybofey.

Funeral details are to be confirmed later.

Nora Dawson, Bundoran



The death has occurred of Nora Dawson St Colm’s Terrace. Bundoran. Peacefully at the Brookvale Manor Nursing home Ballyhaunis Co. Mayo. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral services Bundoran (071) 98 41547



Mary Crawford, Ballybofey and St Johnston



The death has occurred of Mary Crawford 42 Sessiagh view, Ballybofey and St Johnston. Mary passed away in Galway University Hospital. She'll be lovingly missed by her daughters Nadine, Ciska and Megan, her grandchildren Aiden, Skye and Riechendly, sadly missed by her brothers and sisters Declan, Gregory, Dessie, Fidelma and Lorna and her extended family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.



Willie John Mc Laughlin (Turner), Lower Keelogs, Linsfort, Buncrana



The death has taken place of Willie John Mc Laughlin (Turner), Lower Keelogs, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the house is private to family only, please.



Bernie O'Gara née O'Gara, Drogheda, Louth/Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has occurred of Bernie O‘Gara née O’Gara, late of Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of Rossnowlagh, Ballyshannon.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday in Star of the Sea Church, Mornington followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery, Dublin at approximately 1.30pm.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the funeral will be private for extended family only.

