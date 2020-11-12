Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, November 12

The following deaths have taken place:

- Catherine Doherty, nee Kelly, St Columbcille Village, Clonmany, formerly, Carndonagh

- Nora Dawson, Bundoran

- Hugh Brawley, Glasgow and Gweedore

- Anna Cutliffe, Fourwinds, Ludden, Buncrana

- John Foy, Ballybofey

- Mary Crawford, Ballybofey and St Johnston

Catherine Doherty, nee Kelly, St Columbcille Village, Clonmany, formerly Ard Colgan, Carndonagh





The death has taken place of Catherine Doherty, nee Kelly, Flat 20, St Columbcille Village, Clonmany and formerly of Ard Colgan, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at St Columbmcille’s Oratory, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving on Saturday morning, November 14 at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

St Columbcille’s Oratory is strictly private. In accordance with current restrictions funeral will be private to family only.

Hugh Brawley, Glasgow and Gweedore



The death has taken place, in Glasgow, of Hugh Brawley of Glasgow and Gweedore. Sadly missed by his wife Briege, sons John, Gerard and Christopher, daughter Maria, brothers Harry, Peter and Kenny, sister Nancy and extended family.

His remains will repose at his home in Gweedore from Thursday evening. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Chapel, Derrrybeg, on Friday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only.

Hugh's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 11am on Friday, November 13.

Anna Cutliffe, Fourwinds, Ludden, Buncrana



The death has taken place at her residence of Anna Cutliffe, Fourwinds, Ludden, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there at 9.20am on Saturday going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on webcam access through church serives.tv/ cockhill and chose the mobile option.



John Foy, Ballybofey



The death has occurred of John Foy, a native of Ard McCarron in Ballybofey.

Requiem Mass will take place at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar on Saturday at 11am.

Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate families only, please.

Nora Dawson, Bundoran



The death has occurred of Nora Dawson St Colm’s Terrace, Bundoran. Peacefully at the Brookvale Manor Nursing home Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, daughters Geraldine, Eilish, Agnes, son Raymond, sister Mary (England), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives neighbours and many friends.

Funeral will leave her late residence at St Colm's Terrace on Friday morning at 10.30am, travelling via the Main Street, to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church. Bundoran for 11am funeral Mass. In line with government and HSE guidelines, the house and funeral Mass are restricted to family members and close friends. Enquiries to John Mulreany funeral services, Bundoran, on (0719841547).

Mary Crawford, Ballybofey and St Johnston



The death has occurred of Mary Crawford 42 Sessiagh view, Ballybofey and St Johnston. Mary passed away in Galway University Hospital. She'll be lovingly missed by her daughters Nadine, Ciska and Megan, her grandchildren Aiden, Skye and Riechendly, sadly missed by her brothers and sisters Declan, Gregory, Dessie, Fidelma and Lorna and her extended family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

