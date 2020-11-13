Deaths in Donegal - Friday, November 13, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mickey Kerrigan, Mountcharles

- Anne Brosnan, Killybegs

- Catherine Doherty, nee Kelly, St Columbcille Village, Clonmany, formerly, Carndonagh

- Hugh Brawley, Glasgow and Gweedore

- John Foy, Ballybofey

- Mary Crawford, Ballybofey and St Johnston

Mickey Kerrigan, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Michael (Mickey) Kerrigan, Glencoagh, Mountcharles

His remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Saturday morning, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles.

Due to current restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family only, please. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Sacred Heart / Holy Redeemer Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Sacred-HeartHoly-Redeemer-Chapel-107122077861307/

Anna Cutliffe, Buncrana



The death has taken place at her residence of Anna Cutliffe, Fourwinds, Ludden, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral leaving from there at 9.20am on Saturday going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 10 am Requiem Mass with internment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral for Family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on webcam access through churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the mobile option

Anne Brosnan, Killybegs



The death has occurred of Anne Brosnan, Old Fintra Road, Killybegs

Requiem Mass in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, house and funeral is private to family only.

Catherine Doherty, née Kelly,Clonmany, formerly of Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Catherine Doherty, née Kelly, Flat 20, St Columbcille Village, Clonmany and formerly of Ard Colgan, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at St Columbmcille’s Oratory, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving on Saturday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

St Columbcille’s Oratory is strictly private. In accordance with current restrictions funeral will be private to family only.

Hugh Brawley, Glasgow and Gweedore

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Hugh Brawley of Glasgow and Gweedore.

Requiem Mass in St Mary's Chapel, Derrrybeg, on Friday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only.

Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 11am on Friday, November 13.

John Foy, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of John Foy, a native of Ard McCarron in Ballybofey.

Requiem Mass will take place at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar on Saturday at 11am with cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate families only, please.

Mary Crawford, Ballybofey and St Johnston

The death has occurred in Galway University Hosptial of Mary Crawford, 42 Sessiagh view, Ballybofey and St Johnston.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

