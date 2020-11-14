Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Funeral takes place of much-loved Arranmore publican Andrew Early

Sadness at passing of well known islander

Death of Early, Arranmore

Sunset on Arranmore Island

Reporter:

Denis O'Donnell

Sympathy is extended to the Early family, Arranmore Island, following the recent death of Andrew Early.

Andrew, from Leabgarrow, died on Thursday, November 5. Originally from Pollawaddy, his funeral took place last Saturday.
He was a fisherman for most of his life. He spent some years in Chicago. When he returned with his wife Mary in the 1960s he bought a pub which became Early's. He also continued with his fishing for many years.
As a young boy in 1940 he remembered seeing The KTJS Lifeboat returning from their rescue of the Dutch crew from The Stolwijk ship.
Andrew often sang at public functions on the island. On Sunday nights at 10pm he was part of the iconic Holy Hour singing session in Early's Bar.
Islanders and visitors enjoyed listening to him sing over the years.
Andrew is survived by his wife Mary who he married 59 years ago, his sons Jerry, Phillip, Noel, daughters Moira, Kate and Suzanne, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren, and many friends.
His popularity was evident at the funeral as over 4,000 people around the world viewed the service online.
Ar dheis De go raibh a n-anam dílis.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie