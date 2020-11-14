Funeral takes place of much-loved Arranmore publican Andrew Early

Sympathy is extended to the Early family, Arranmore Island, following the recent death of Andrew Early.

Andrew, from Leabgarrow, died on Thursday, November 5. Originally from Pollawaddy, his funeral took place last Saturday.

He was a fisherman for most of his life. He spent some years in Chicago. When he returned with his wife Mary in the 1960s he bought a pub which became Early's. He also continued with his fishing for many years.

As a young boy in 1940 he remembered seeing The KTJS Lifeboat returning from their rescue of the Dutch crew from The Stolwijk ship.

Andrew often sang at public functions on the island. On Sunday nights at 10pm he was part of the iconic Holy Hour singing session in Early's Bar.

Islanders and visitors enjoyed listening to him sing over the years.

Andrew is survived by his wife Mary who he married 59 years ago, his sons Jerry, Phillip, Noel, daughters Moira, Kate and Suzanne, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren, and many friends.

His popularity was evident at the funeral as over 4,000 people around the world viewed the service online.

Ar dheis De go raibh a n-anam dílis.