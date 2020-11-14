Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, November 14

The following deaths have taken place:

- Anthony McGarrigle, Belleek

- Jim Montgomery, Mountcharles

- Robert Smyth, Carndonagh

- Bernadette Dowds, Newtowncunningham

Anthony McGarrigle, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Anthony McGarrigle, Farncassidy, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Due to current restrictions, the house, Funeral and burial are strictly private to family only. Remains will arrive on Monday to St. John the Baptist Church, Toura for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Messages of Condolence can be left on rip.ie. Enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Jim Montgomery, Glencoagh, Mountcharles

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Montgomery, Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

His remains will be reposing at the residence of his daughter Pamela, at 9 Forge Road, Mountcharles from 5pm on Friday.

Removal from there on Sunday going to St. John’s Church, Inver for Funeral Service at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to current restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Robert Smyth, Cashel, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Robert Smyth, Cashel, Carndonagh. Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, 15th November 2020 at 2pm going to the Hillhead, Presbyterian Church for funeral service, burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

No flowers please, donations to Hillhead Presbyterian Church and Ard - Aoibhinn, Alzheimer's Unit, Carndonagh, Co Donegal.

Wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Bernadette Dowds, Rooskey, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernadette Dowds, Rooskey, Newtowncunningham.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 7pm on Friday evening November 13.

Funeral Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Sunday. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations to palliative care c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors. Mass will be available to view at https://www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham

In accordance with HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegaldemocrat.com