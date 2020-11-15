Sunday morning death notices in Donegal, November 15, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kevin Timoney, Rathcoole, Dublin and Donegal Town

- Maura McGlinchey, Cloghan and Ballybofey

- May McElhinney, Killybegs

- Anthony McGarrigle, Belleek

- Jim Montgomery, Mountcharles

- Robert Smyth, Carndonagh

- Bernadette Dowds, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Kevin Timoney, Rathcoole and formerly of Quay Street, Donegal Town on November 14, 2020, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family at Tallaght University Hospital.

Kevin, beloved husband of Sheelagh and dear father of Anthony, Gearóid, Kevin, Paul, Lorcan and Sorcha. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brothers Philip, Gerard, Eamon and Anthony, sister Celine, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, seven grandchildren, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the Private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.churchservices.tv/saggart on Tuesday at 11am.

Maura McGlinchey, Cloghan and Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Maura Mc Glinchey (née Mc Cool) Kilrean, Cloghan and formerly of Dooish, Ballybofey.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar. Beloved wife of Charles and dearly loved mother of Deirdre,Cathál, Eimear, Ciaran and Finnain, cherished sister of Gerard and Margaret (Feeney).

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, brother, sister, uncle, grandchildren, sisters-in-aw, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday (November 17th) at 11.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the Parish Webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to The Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines,the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private to the immediate family only, please.

May McElhinney, Meengilcarry, Killybegs

The peaceful death has taken place, in the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Bruckless, of May McElhinney, Meengilcarry, Killybegs. Her remains are reposing at her sister Josie Gallagher's house, Meengilcarry, Killybegs.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara with burial in the adjoining Cemetery. In accordance with current government restrictions the house and Funeral will be private to family only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Harbour Lights Patient comfort fund c/o any family member or McElwee Funeral Directors, Milford. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara.

Anthony McGarrigle, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Anthony McGarrigle, Farncassidy, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Due to current restrictions, the house, Funeral and burial are strictly private to family only. Remains will arrive on Monday to St. John the Baptist Church, Toura for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Messages of Condolence can be left on rip.ie. Enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Jim Montgomery, Glencoagh, Mountcharles

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Montgomery, Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

His remains will be reposing at the residence of his daughter Pamela, at 9 Forge Road, Mountcharles from 5pm on Friday.

Removal from there on Sunday going to St. John’s Church, Inver for Funeral Service at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to current restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Robert Smyth, Cashel, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Robert Smyth, Cashel, Carndonagh. Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, 15th November 2020 at 2pm going to the Hillhead, Presbyterian Church for funeral service, burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

No flowers please, donations to Hillhead Presbyterian Church and Ard - Aoibhinn, Alzheimer's Unit, Carndonagh, Co Donegal.

Wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Bernadette Dowds, Rooskey, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernadette Dowds, Rooskey, Newtowncunningham.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 7pm on Friday evening November 13.

Funeral Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Sunday. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations to palliative care c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors. Mass will be available to view at https://www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham

In accordance with HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only

