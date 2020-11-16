Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, November 16, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Doherty (Richards), Clonbeg, Buncrana

- Christy McLaughlin, St Paul’s Park, Greencastle

- Martin Wright, Ballybofey

- George Coyle, Buncrana

- John Wilson, Quigley's Point

- Kevin Timoney, Rathcoole, Dublin and Donegal Town

- Liam Crawford, Claudy and formerly Ballybofey

- Maura McGlinchey, Cloghan and Ballybofey

- May McElhinney, Killybegs

- Anthony McGarrigle, Belleek

John Doherty (Richards), Clonbeg, Buncrana

The death has taken place of John Doherty (Richards), Clonbeg, Buncrana.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Christy McLaughlin, St Paul’s Park, Greencastle

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Christy McLaughlin, St Paul’s Park, Greencastle.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Tuesday, November 17 at 11am in St Columbas Church, Ballinacrea, Lecamy with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the ICU Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Martin Wright, Navenny, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his home of Martin Wright, Navenny, Ballybofey.

He was the beloved husband of Susanna and much loved father of Jason, Tanya, Kara, and Delwin, devoted brother of Angela, Louise, Majella, Gemma, Cathal, Eugene, Raymond, Damien, and the late Eilish, Fidelma, Helene, and Caroline.

Funeral arriving at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 9am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate families only please.

George Coyle, 9 Castle Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place of George Coyle, 9 Castle Park, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am in St Mary’s, Cockhill, followed by burial in the City Cemetery, Derry.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family, close friends and neighbours.

John Wilson, Cabry, Quigley’s Point

The death has taken place of John Wilson, Cabry, Quigley’s Point.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 1.30pm to Greenbank Presbyterian Church, Quigleys Point for funeral service at 2pm.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining burial ground.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.

Kevin Timoney, Rathcoole, Dublin and Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Kevin Timoney, Rathcoole and formerly of Quay Street, Donegal Town at Tallaght University Hospital.

Kevin was the beloved husband of Sheelagh and dear father of Anthony, Gearóid, Kevin, Paul, Lorcan and Sorcha. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brothers Philip, Gerard, Eamon and Anthony, sister Celine, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, seven grandchildren, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the Private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.churchservices.tv/saggart on Tuesday at 11am.

Liam Crawford, 231 Foreglen Road, Claudy and formerly of Glencovitt, Ballybofey

The death has occured of Liam Crawford, 231 Foreglen Road, Claudy and formerly of Glencovitt, Ballybofey.

A private funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 10am in St Peter and St Paul's Church, Foreglen followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Maura McGlinchey, Cloghan and Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Maura McGlinchey (née McCool) Kilrean, Cloghan and formerly of Dooish, Ballybofey.

She died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar.

Maura was the beloved wife of Charles and dearly loved mother of Deirdre, Cathál, Eimear, Ciaran and Finnain, cherished sister of Gerard and Margaret (Feeney).

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, brother, sister, uncle, grandchildren, sisters-in-aw, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the Parish Webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to The Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only, please.

May McElhinney, Meengilcarry, Killybegs

The peaceful death has taken place in the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Bruckless, of May McElhinney, Meengilcarry, Killybegs.

Her remains are reposing at her sister Josie Gallagher's house, Meengilcarry, Killybegs.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara with burial in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with current government restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Harbour Lights Patient comfort fund c/o any family member or McElwee Funeral Directors, Milford. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara.

Anthony McGarrigle, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Anthony McGarrigle, Farncassidy, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

Due to current restrictions, the house, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Remains will arrive on Monday to St. John the Baptist Church, Toura for 11am. Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegaldemocrat.com