Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020

Tommy Spence, Stiles Glen, Antrim formerly of Beltany, Raphoe

The death has taken at Antrim Hospital of Tommy Spence, 14 Cross Reagh Drive and Stiles Glen, Antrim formerly of Beltany, Raphoe.

Interment at Raphoe Cathedral at 1pm on Tuesday, November 17.

Due to Government and HSE regulations wake, funeral and interment are private to family only.

Mary Mc Devitt, Carland, Kerrykeel

The peaceful death has taken place,at her home, of Mary Mc Devitt, Carland, Kerrykeel.

Funeral leaving her home at 11.20am on Wednesday travelling via Kerrykeel Main Street to St.Columba's Church, Massmount, Fanad for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to the Palliative Care Team, Donegal Hospice or Fanad

Day Centre care of any family member or Mc.Elwee Funeral Directors,

Milford.

Due to current Government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Private to Family only.

John Joe Galvin, Transallagh, St Johnston

The death has occurred of John Joe Galvin, Transallagh, St Johnston. John Joe passed away in Letterkenny University hospital. He'll be lovingly missed by his wife Phyllis, his sons and daughters Shaun, David, Edel, Gina and Catrina, his grandchildren Aaron, Dylan, Zara, Leona, James and Ella. He'll be sadly missed by his sisters and brother Mary, Veronica and Christopher and his extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance to H.S.E and Government regulations the wake and funeral are strictly private to family and close friends.

John Joe is reposing at his late residence from Monday, November 16. Funeral from there on Wednesday morning going to St Baithin's Church, St Johnston for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Willie Patterson, Aughnagaddy, Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Willie Patterson, Aughnagaddy, Ramelton.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 18 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and Rosary can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchramelton.

John Doherty (Richards), Clonbeg, Buncrana

The death has taken place of John Doherty (Richards), Clonbeg, Buncrana.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass at 10am on Wednesday, November 18 in St Mary's Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Christy McLaughlin, St Paul’s Park, Greencastle

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Christy McLaughlin, St Paul’s Park, Greencastle.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Tuesday, November 17 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Ballinacrea, Lecamy with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the ICU Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Martin Wright, Navenny, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his home of Martin Wright, Navenny, Ballybofey.

He was the beloved husband of Susanna and much loved father of Jason, Tanya, Kara, and Delwin, devoted brother of Angela, Louise, Majella, Gemma, Cathal, Eugene, Raymond, Damien, and the late Eilish, Fidelma, Helene, and Caroline.

Funeral arriving at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 9am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate families only please.

George Coyle, 9 Castle Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place of George Coyle, 9 Castle Park, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am in St Mary’s, Cockhill, followed by burial in the City Cemetery, Derry.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Kevin Timoney, Rathcoole, Dublin and Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Kevin Timoney, Rathcoole and formerly of Quay Street, Donegal Town at Tallaght University Hospital.

Kevin was the beloved husband of Sheelagh and dear father of Anthony, Gearóid, Kevin, Paul, Lorcan and Sorcha. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brothers Philip, Gerard, Eamon and Anthony, sister Celine, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, seven grandchildren, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the Private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.churchservices.tv/saggart on Tuesday at 11am.

Liam Crawford, 231 Foreglen Road, Claudy and formerly of Glencovitt, Ballybofey

The death has occured of Liam Crawford, 231 Foreglen Road, Claudy and formerly of Glencovitt, Ballybofey.

A private funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 10am in St Peter and St Paul's Church, Foreglen followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Maura McGlinchey, Cloghan and Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Maura McGlinchey (née McCool) Kilrean, Cloghan and formerly of Dooish, Ballybofey.

She died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar.

Maura was the beloved wife of Charles and dearly loved mother of Deirdre, Cathál, Eimear, Ciaran and Finnain, cherished sister of Gerard and Margaret (Feeney).

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, brother, sister, uncle, grandchildren, sisters-in-aw, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the Parish Webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to The Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only, please.

