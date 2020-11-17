Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, November 18

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred of Robert John (Bert) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Letterkenny.

He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving children Linda, Beth and David in the tender care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Robert John (Bert), beloved husband of the late Gladys. He will be sadly missed by his loving children, son and daughter-in-law, 8 grandsons and 6 great-grandchildren, sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral will take place for immediate family only, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Family flowers only please. Donations in his memory, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice Raheny.

The death has taken place of Ann Maguire Turris Hill, Mountcharles, peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital. Remains will leave the family home at 1.30pm on Wednesday going to Lakelands Crematorium Dublin Roadd, Cavan for service at 3.30pm. Due to ongoing restrictions, the house and funeral are strictly private to family members only, please. All enquiries can be made to Martin Gallagher funeral director, Laghey.

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Millie McLaughlin, 47 Castle Park, Buncrana.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral will be strictly private to immediate family only please.

The peaceful death has taken place of James Patrick (Seamus) Dorrian, Ross House, Rossnakill, Fanad.

Deeply regretted by his wife Delia, his children Paula Friel (Spain), June (Letterkenny), Breena Grant (Manor), PJ, Seamus (Letterkenny), Shane, Barry and Tara Gallagher. Sadly missed by brother Hugo (Hubie)(Letterkenny), sister Bernie McGee (Letterkenny), his grandchildren, his great -grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

His remains will repose at his late residence from Tuesday.

Funeral leaving his home at 11.30am on Thursday, November 19 for 12 Noon Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Massmount followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

The death has taken place at Archview Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Owenie McMenamin, Ballinamore, Cloghan.

His remains will repose at the home of his niece, Brid and Eddie McKelvey, Ballinamore.

Removal from there on Wednesday at 5.30pm to arrive at St Colmcille’s Church Fintown for 6pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

The death has taken at Antrim Hospital of Tommy Spence, 14 Cross Reagh Drive and Stiles Glen, Antrim formerly of Beltany, Raphoe.

Interment at Raphoe Cathedral at 1pm on Tuesday, November 17.

Due to Government and HSE regulations wake, funeral and interment are private to family only.

The peaceful death has taken place,at her home, of Mary Mc Devitt, Carland, Kerrykeel.

Funeral leaving her home at 11.20am on Wednesday travelling via Kerrykeel Main Street to St.Columba's Church, Massmount, Fanad for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to the Palliative Care Team, Donegal Hospice or Fanad

Day Centre care of any family member or Mc.Elwee Funeral Directors,

Milford.

Due to current Government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Private to Family only.

The death has occurred of John Joe Galvin, Transallagh, St Johnston. John Joe passed away in Letterkenny University hospital. He'll be lovingly missed by his wife Phyllis, his sons and daughters Shaun, David, Edel, Gina and Catrina, his grandchildren Aaron, Dylan, Zara, Leona, James and Ella. He'll be sadly missed by his sisters and brother Mary, Veronica and Christopher and his extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance to HSE and Government regulations the wake and funeral are strictly private to family and close friends.

John Joe is reposing at his late residence from Monday, November 16. Funeral from there on Wednesday morning going to St Baithin's Church, St Johnston for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Willie Patterson, Aughnagaddy, Ramelton.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 18 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton, with burial taking place in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and Rosary can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchramelton.

The death has taken place of John Doherty (Richards), Clonbeg, Buncrana.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass at 10am on Wednesday, November 18 in St Mary's Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

