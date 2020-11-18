Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, November 18

The following deaths have taken place:

Brian McGuinness, West Port, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Brian McGuinness, West Port, Ballyshannon. Reposing at the family home on Thursday, November 19. Due to restrictions, the wake will be for family and close friends please.

Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St Joseph’s Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. The Mass will be streamed live on mcnmedia.tv. Messages of condolence can be left through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 248 5819.

Seamus (James) McMahon, Glasheen, Cork and Donegal town

The death has taken place of Seamus (James) McMahon, Glasheen, Cork and Donegal town. Retired Garda Detective Superintendent, dearly beloved husband of Marie (née Hynes), loving father of Paul, Mark, Aidan, Anne-Marie and Cathy, dear brother of Anna and Kathleen.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, mother-in-law Angela, daughters-in-law Linda, Orla and Victoria, sons-in-law John and Kevin, grandchildren Conor, Tim, Alex, Aoife, Aisling, Orla, Jack, Eleanor, Rory, Jamie, Molly and Jack, sisters-in-law Teresa and Anne, brothers-in-law Joe and John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/thelough at 11am on Friday, the 20th of November 2020.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines.

Madge Curran, Glasgow and Formerly of Meencarrick, Gortahork



The death has taken place of Madge Curran, Glasgow, formerly Meencarrick, Gortahork.

Requiem Mass in St Columbkille's on Thursday, November 19 at 10am with burial afterwards in Linn Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, this will be a private family funeral.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.stcolumbkille.org.uk/

Noel Rodden, 4 Massinass, Creeslough



The sudden death has taken place of Noel Rodden, 4 Massinass, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family only please.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Creeslough Day Centre c/o Any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Jim Tobin, 8 Aisling Court, Ballybofey, and formerly Ballylanders, Co Limerick



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Jim Tobin, 8 Aisling Court, Ballybofey, and formerly Ballylanders, Co Limerick

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, November 20 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Cloghan Day Centre.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at: https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the Houses, and Funeral will be Strictly Private to the immediate families only, please.

Robert John (Bert) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Robert John (Bert) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Letterkenny.

He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving children Linda, Beth and David in the tender care of the staff at St Francis Hospice, Raheny. Robert John (Bert), beloved husband of the late Gladys. He will be sadly missed by his loving children, son and daughter-in-law, 8 grandsons and 6 great-grandchildren, sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral will take place for immediate family only, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Family flowers only please. Donations in his memory, if desired, to St Francis Hospice Raheny.

Millie McLaughlin, 47 Castle Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Millie McLaughlin, 47 Castle Park, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning November 19 at 10am in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family Flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Saint Vincent De Paul c/o Porter Undertakers.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral will be strictly private to immediate family only please.

James Patrick (Seamus) Dorrian, Ross House, Rossnakill, Fanad

The peaceful death has taken place of James Patrick (Seamus) Dorrian, Ross House, Rossnakill, Fanad.

Deeply regretted by his wife Delia, his children Paula Friel (Spain), June (Letterkenny), Breena Grant (Manor), PJ, Seamus (Letterkenny), Shane, Barry and Tara Gallagher. Sadly missed by brother Hugo (Hubie)(Letterkenny), sister Bernie McGee (Letterkenny), his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

His remains will repose at his late residence from Tuesday.

Funeral leaving his home at 11.30am on Thursday, November 19 for 12 Noon Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Massmount followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegaldemocrat.com