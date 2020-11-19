Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, November 19, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Bríghde (Bríd) O'Donnell, Letterkenny

- James Callan, Convoy

- Brian McGuinness, West Port, Ballyshannon

- Seamus (James) McMahon, Glasheen, Cork and Donegal town

- Madge Curran, Glasgow and Formerly of Meencarrick, Gortahork

- Noel Rodden, 4 Massinass, Creeslough

- Jim Tobin, 8 Aisling Court, Ballybofey, and formerly Ballylanders, Co Limerick

- Robert John (Bert) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Letterkenny

- Millie McLaughlin, 47 Castle Park, Buncrana

- James Patrick (Seamus) Dorrian, Ross House, Rossnakill, Fanad

Bríghde (Bríd) O'Donnell, Letterkenny



The death has taken place peacefully at Hillcrest House Nursing Home, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Bríghde (Bríd) O’Donnell, 5 St Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Thursday at 5pm, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, to arrive at 5.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Hillcrest House Nursing Home, Patients’ Comfort Fund, c/o any family member.

James Callan, Convoy



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James Callan, Ruskey, Convoy.

His remains are reposing at Terence McClintocks Funeral Premises at Ballyboe, Convoy, on Thursday.

Funeral leaving from his late residence at Ruskey, Convoy on Friday at 12.30pm for 1pm Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Convoy, followed by burial afterwards in the family plot in the old cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital Fund, care of Terence McClintock, Funeral Director.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Brian McGuinness, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Brian McGuinness, West Port, Ballyshannon.

His remains are reposing at the family home. Due to restrictions, the wake will be for family and close friends please.

Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St Joseph’s Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. Mass will be streamed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-star-of-the-sea-bundoran

Seamus (James) McMahon, Cork and Donegal Town

The death has taken place of tetired Garda Detective Superintendent Seamus (James) McMahon, Glasheen, Cork and Donegal Town.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/thelough at 11am on Friday.

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current guidelines.

Madge Curran, Glasgow and formerly of Gortahork

The death has taken place of Madge Curran, Glasgow, formerly Meencarrick, Gortahork.

Requiem Mass in St Columbkille's on Thursday at 10am with burial afterwards in Linn Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, this will be a private family funeral.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.stcolumbkille.org.uk/

Noel Rodden, Creeslough



The sudden death has taken place of Noel Rodden, 4 Massinass, Creeslough.

Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family only please.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Creeslough Day Centre c/o Any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Jim Tobin, Ballybofey, and formerly of Ballylanders, Co Limerick

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Tobin, 8 Aisling Court, Ballybofey, and formerly Ballylanders, Co Limerick

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Cloghan Day Centre.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at: https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the Houses, and Funeral will be Strictly Private to the immediate families only, please.

Robert John (Bert) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Robert John (Bert) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Letterkenny.

A private funeral will take place for immediate family only, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Family flowers only please. Donations in his memory, if desired, to St Francis Hospice Raheny.

Millie McLaughlin, 47 Castle Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Millie McLaughlin, 47 Castle Park, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral will be strictly private to immediate family only please.

Family Flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Saint Vincent De Paul c/o Porter Undertakers.

James Patrick (Seamus) Dorrian, Ross House, Rossnakill, Fanad

The peaceful death has taken place of James Patrick (Seamus) Dorrian, Ross House, Rossnakill, Fanad.

His remains will leave his late residence on Thursday for 12 Noon Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Massmount followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegaldemocrat.com