Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, November 20

The following deaths have taken place:

- Noelle Monaghan, Pettigo

- Breid Hanlon, Doochary

- Bríghde (Bríd) O'Donnell, Letterkenny

- James Callan, Convoy

- Brian McGuinness, West Port, Ballyshannon

- Seamus (James) McMahon, Glasheen, Cork and Donegal town

- Noel Rodden, 4 Massinass, Creeslough

- Jim Tobin, 8 Aisling Court, Ballybofey, and formerly Ballylanders, Co Limerick

- Robert John (Bert) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Letterkenny

- Daniel (Dan) Keenan, Belleek

Noelle Monaghan, Croaghbrack, Pettigo

The peaceful death has taken place at her residence of Noelle Monaghan, Croaghbrack, Pettigo.

Noelle was the beloved daughter of Seamus and the late Elizabeth; loving sister of Ciaran, Mairead and Seamus. Deeply regretted by her sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal on Saturday morning at 9.45am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed on churchservices.ie/pettigo. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to ongoing restrictions, the house and funeral are private.

Breid Hanlon, Boyoughter, Doochery

The death has occurred of Breid Hanlon, Boyoughter, Doochery.

Her remains will repose at her residence from this evening, Thursday at 5pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Bríghde (Bríd) O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place peacefully at Hillcrest House Nursing Home, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Bríghde (Bríd) O’Donnell, 5 St Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Thursday at 5pm, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, to arrive at 5.30pm.



Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Hillcrest House Nursing Home, Patients’ Comfort Fund, c/o any family member.

James Callan, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James Callan, Ruskey, Convoy.

His remains are reposing at Terence McClintock's funeral premises at Ballyboe, Convoy, on Thursday.

Funeral leaving from his late residence at Ruskey, Convoy on Friday at 12.30pm for 1pm Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Convoy, followed by burial afterwards in the family plot in the old cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital Fund, care of Terence McClintock, Funeral Director.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Brian McGuinness, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Brian McGuinness, West Port, Ballyshannon.

His remains are reposing at the family home. Due to restrictions, the wake will be for family and close friends only please.

Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St Joseph’s Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Mass will be streamed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-star-of-the-sea-bundoran



Seamus (James) McMahon, Cork and Donegal town

The death has taken place of retired Garda Detective Superintendent Seamus (James) McMahon, Glasheen, Cork and Donegal town.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/thelough at 11am on Friday.

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current guidelines.

Noel Rodden, Creeslough



The sudden death has taken place of Noel Rodden, 4 Massinass, Creeslough.

Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family only please.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Creeslough Day Centre c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Jim Tobin, Ballybofey, and formerly of Ballylanders, Co Limerick

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Tobin, 8 Aisling Court, Ballybofey, and formerly Ballylanders, Co Limerick

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Cloghan Day Centre.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at: https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate families only, please.

Robert John (Bert) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Robert John (Bert) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Letterkenny.

A private funeral will take place for immediate family only, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Family flowers only please. Donations in his memory, if desired, to St Francis Hospice Raheny.

Daniel (Dan) Keenan, Belleek

The death has taken place of Daniel (Dan) Keenan, Laragan, Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, peacefully in his 85th year.

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current government guidelines. A memorial mass for Dan will take place at a later date. Daniel’s family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Dan’s family by emailing p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.

