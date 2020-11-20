Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, November 20, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Philip Spence, St Johnston and Omagh, Tyrone

The death has occurred of Philip Spence, St Johnston and Omagh, Tyrone.

Philip Spence died peacefully at home, in Omagh, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, November 20. Beloved husband of Margaret, treasured father to Philip John, Charles and Gordon. Cherished brother to Thomas, Renee Shalley and Helen McNiffe. Devoted grandfather to Philip John Jnr, Sohern and Brock.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Philip will be reposing in his former residence 5 Winters Court, Hospital Road, Omagh BT79 0AN from 8pm on Friday, November 20. In light of the Coronavirus disease and in the interests of health and safety within the community, the house will be strictly private. Philip will leave his former residence at 1pm on Sunday, November 22, for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, followed by his burial in St Baithin’s Cemetery, St Johnston, Donegal.

For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route Philip will travel along the Hospital Road, Killyclogher Road, and Old Mountfield Road to St Mary’s Church. Alternatively, the Funeral Mass can be viewed via St Mary’s Parish webcam.





Noelle Monaghan, Croaghbrack, Pettigo

The peaceful death has taken place at her residence of Noelle Monaghan, Croaghbrack, Pettigo.

Noelle was the beloved daughter of Seamus and the late Elizabeth, loving sister of Ciaran, Mairead and Seamus. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal on Saturday morning at 9.45am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed on churchservices.ie/pettigo. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to ongoing restrictions, the house and funeral are private.

Breid Hanlon, Boyoughter, Doochery

The death has occurred of Breid Hanlon, Boyoughter, Doochery.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Robert John (Bert) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Robert John (Bert) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Letterkenny.

A private funeral will take place for immediate family only, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Family flowers only please. Donations in his memory, if desired, to St Francis Hospice Raheny.

Daniel (Dan) Keenan, Belleek

The death has taken place of Daniel (Dan) Keenan, Laragan, Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, peacefully in his 85th year.

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current government guidelines. A memorial mass for Dan will take place at a later date. Daniel’s family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Dan’s family by emailing p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.

