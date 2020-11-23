Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, November 23

Contact
Deaths in Donegal - Sunday Evening - November 22.
The following deaths have taken place:
Gabriel McCarron, Ardmore, Muff
Annette Wilson (nee Sweeney) Cloncarney, Trentagh
James Sweeney, Kincasslagh
Mary Gill, Lower Annagh, Clonmany
James Moore, Mill Road, Glenties
Eithne Haugh (née Connolly), Bundoran
Susan Ledwith (née Doogan), Moate, Westmeath and formerly of Kincasslagh
Gabriel McCarron, Ardmore, Muff
The death has taken place at his home of Gabriel McCarron, Ardmore, Muff.
Funeral requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 25 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, Muff followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.
Wake and funeral private to family members and close friends.
Family flowers only please or if desired donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.
Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.iskaheenparish.com
In compliance with HSE and government guidelines the house is private to family and close friends.
Annette Wilson (nee Sweeney) Cloncarney, Trentagh
The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Annette Wilson (nee Sweeney) Cloncarney, Trentagh.
Annette's remains are reposing at her late residence.
Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Columba's Church, Termon Facebook site at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 24, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the wake and funeral is private to family and friends.
James Sweeney, formerly of Belcruit, Kincasslagh and Glasgow
The death has occurred in Glasgow of James Sweeney, formerly from Belcruit, Kincasslagh.
Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am in St Columbkille's Church, Rutherglen, Glasgow.
With interment afterwards in Barrhead Cemetery.
Funeral Mass can be viewed online on at St Columbkille's Church Rutherglen’s website.
Mary Gill, Lower Annagh, Clonmany
The death has occurred in the dementia unit, Carndonagh Community Hospital of Mary Gill, Lower Annagh, Clonmany.
Remains reposing at her late residence.
Funeral from there on Monday morning, November 23, at 10.40am, going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Dementia Unit, Carndonagh Hospital c/o any family member or McFeely Funeral Directors.
Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to family and friends only please.
The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the Clonmany Together Facebook page.
James Moore, Mill Road, Glenties
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James Moore, Mill Road, Glenties.
Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St Conal’s Church, Glenties with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
Due to HSE and government guidelines, the house and funeral is strictly private to family only.
Enquiries to James McGuinness and sons Funeral Directors, Main Street Glenties on 0872395827
Eithne Haugh (née Connolly), Bundoran
The death has occurred peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of Eithne Haugh (née Connolly), Sea Road, Bundoran
House strictly private. A private family funeral will take place in the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran at 10am on Monday morning followed by interment in Drumcliffe Cemetery, Ennis, Co. Clare.
The Mass can be viewed online at: http://magheneparish.ie/
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Gerard Clarke & Sons Funeral Directors, Ballisodare, Co Sligo.
Susan Ledwith (née Doogan), Moate, Westmeath and formerly of Kincasslagh
The death has occurred of Susan Ledwith (née Doogan) of Mount Temple, Moate, Westmeath and formerly of Kincasslagh.
In keeping with government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place for Susan’s family on Monday at 12 noon in Corpus Christi Church, Mount Temple, with burial afterwards in Donegan Cemetery.
James Moore, Glenties
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James Moore, Mill Road, Glenties.
Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St. Connell's Church, Glenties, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
Due to HSE and government guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private to family only.
Patrick Ward, Ballintra
The death has occurred peacefully in Sligo University Hospital of Patrick Ward, Drumnacroil, Ballintra.
His remains leaving his late residence on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Mass in St Brigid's Church, Ballintra, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Due to ongoing restrictions, the house and funeral are private. Mass can be streamed on: www.churchservices.tv/ballintra
Family flowers only donations, if so desired, to The ICU of Sligo University Hospital care of any family member or R Faulkner & Son’s Funeral Directors. Messages of condolences can be left by emailing: faulknerfuneralservice@gmail.com.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh siad.
