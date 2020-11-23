Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, November 23

The following deaths have taken place:

John Robb, Drummucklagh, Raphoe



The death has taken place at his home of John Robb, Drummucklagh, Raphoe.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from this Monday evening, November 23.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, November 25 at 1.30pm, for 2pm service in Ballylennon Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ballylennon Presbyterian Church Repair Fund C/O Any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

Lesley Mc Clay, Armagh, and Stranorlar

The death has occurred at her home of Lesley Mc Clay, Mullinasilla, Co.Armagh, and formerly of Admiran, Stranorlar.

Much loved daughter of the late James and Ethel Mc Clay, and dearly loved sister of Whitby and Gwen.

Funeral leaving Mc Cool’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 25 at 12.30 pm for service in Stranorlar Parish Church at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Parish Churchyard

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Dorothy Boyd nee Emerson, Hillhead Ardara and formerly Loughros Point

The death has occurred at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home of Dorothy Boyd nee Emerson, Hillhead Ardara and formerly Loughros Point.

Her remains will leave Shovlin's funeral home on Wednesday afternoon at 1.30 pm to arrive at Ardara Methodist Church For 2pm Funeral Service with burial afterwards in the Church of Ireland graveyard.

The funeral service will be streamed live on Ardara Methodist Church Facebook page.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is strictly private to family and close friends

Gabriel McCarron, Ardmore, Muff





The death has taken place at his home of Gabriel McCarron, Ardmore, Muff.

Funeral requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 25 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, Muff followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Wake and funeral private to family members and close friends.

Family flowers only please or if desired donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.iskaheenparish.com

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines the house is private to family and close friends.

Annette Wilson (nee Sweeney) Cloncarney, Trentagh



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Annette Wilson (nee Sweeney) Cloncarney, Trentagh.

Annette's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Columba's Church, Termon Facebook site at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 24, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the wake and funeral is private to family and friends.

James Sweeney, formerly of Belcruit, Kincasslagh and Glasgow

The death has occurred in Glasgow of James Sweeney, formerly from Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am in St Columbkille's Church, Rutherglen, Glasgow.

With interment afterwards in Barrhead Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed online on at St Columbkille's Church Rutherglen’s website.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh siad

