Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, November 24

The following deaths have taken place:

- Maurice Dowds, Ballybofey

- John Robb, Drummucklagh, Raphoe

- Lesley McClay, Armagh, and Stranorlar

- Dorothy Boyd, nee Emerson, Hillhead, Ardara and formerly Loughros Point

- Gabriel McCarron, Ardmore, Muff

- Annette Wilson (nee Sweeney) Cloncarney, Trentagh

- James Sweeney, Kincasslagh

Maurice Dowds, Knock, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at his residence of Maurice Dowds, Knock, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his residence on Thursday, November 26 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to COPD support group at www.copd.ie/donate

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please.

John Robb, Drummucklagh, Raphoe

The death has taken place at his home of John Robb, Drummucklagh, Raphoe.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, November 25 at 1.30pm, for 2pm service in Ballylennon Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ballylennon Presbyterian Church Repair Fund c/o any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

Lesley McClay, Armagh, and Stranorlar

The death has occurred at her home of Lesley McClay, Mullinasilla, Co. Armagh, and formerly of Admiran, Stranorlar.

She was the much loved daughter of the late James and Ethel McClay, and dearly loved sister of Whitby and Gwen.

Funeral leaving Mc Cool’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 25 at 12.30pm for service in Stranorlar Parish Church at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Parish Churchyard

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.



Dorothy Boyd, nee Emerson, Hillhead, Ardara and formerly Loughros Point

The death has occurred at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home of Dorothy Boyd, nee Emerson, Hillhead, Ardara and formerly Loughros Point.

Her remains will leave Shovlin's Funeral Home on Wednesday afternoon at 1.30pm to arrive at Ardara Methodist Church for 2pm Funeral Service with burial afterwards in the Church of Ireland graveyard.

The funeral service will be streamed live on Ardara Methodist Church Facebook page.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is strictly private to family and close friends.

Gabriel McCarron, Ardmore, Muff

The death has taken place at his home of Gabriel McCarron, Ardmore, Muff.

Funeral requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 25 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, Muff followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Wake and funeral private to family members and close friends.

Family flowers only please or if desired donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.iskaheenparish.com

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines the house is private to family and close friends.

Annette Wilson (nee Sweeney) Cloncarney, Trentagh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Annette Wilson (nee Sweeney) Cloncarney, Trentagh.

Annette's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Columba's Church, Termon Facebook site at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 24, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends.

James Sweeney, formerly of Belcruit, Kincasslagh and Glasgow

The death has occurred in Glasgow of James Sweeney, formerly from Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am in St Columbkille's Church, Rutherglen, Glasgow with interment afterwards in Barrhead Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed online on at St Columbkille's Church Rutherglen’s website.

