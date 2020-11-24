Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, November 24

The following deaths have taken place:

Máire McFadden, Cnoc Fola, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Máire McFadden, Cnoc Fola, Gaoth Dobhair.

Her remains left Letterkenny this afternoon (Tuesday), going to her late residence in Cnoc Fola.

Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille's Church, Cnoc Fola at 12 noon on Thursday.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only.

Máire's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page.

George Michael McLaughlin, Rathmeel Lawns, Ballina, Mayo and Greencastle

The death has taken place of George Michael McLaughlin, Rathmeel Lawns, Ballina, Mayo and Greencastle



He was predeceased by his parents Josephine and George, and his brother Harry.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Geraldine, sons and daughters Paula, Leonard, Shane and Meave, sisters Kathleen and Ann, brother Martin, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral will arrive to St. Muredach's Cathedral, Ballina on Thursday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Leigue Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed at www.ballinaparish.org.

No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí or Mayo Roscommon Hospice, C/o McGowan's Funeral Directors.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, George's Funeral Mass will be private to family only (25 people).

Maurice Dowds, Knock, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at his residence of Maurice Dowds, Knock, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his residence on Thursday, November 26 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to COPD support group at www.copd.ie/donate



In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please.

John Robb, Drummucklagh, Raphoe

The death has taken place at his home of John Robb, Drummucklagh, Raphoe.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, November 25 at 1.30pm, for 2pm service in Ballylennon Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ballylennon Presbyterian Church Repair Fund c/o any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director.





Lesley McClay, Armagh, and Stranorlar

The death has occurred at her home of Lesley McClay, Mullinasilla, Co. Armagh, and formerly of Admiran, Stranorlar.

She was the much loved daughter of the late James and Ethel McClay, and dearly loved sister of Whitby and Gwen.

Funeral leaving Mc Cool’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 25 at 12.30pm for service in Stranorlar Parish Church at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Parish Churchyard

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.



Dorothy Boyd, nee Emerson, Hillhead, Ardara and formerly Loughros Point

The death has occurred at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home of Dorothy Boyd, nee Emerson, Hillhead, Ardara and formerly Loughros Point.

Her remains will leave Shovlin's Funeral Home on Wednesday afternoon at 1.30pm to arrive at Ardara Methodist Church for 2pm Funeral Service with burial afterwards in the Church of Ireland graveyard.

The funeral service will be streamed live on Ardara Methodist Church Facebook page.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is strictly private to family and close friends.

Gabriel McCarron, Ardmore, Muff

The death has taken place at his home of Gabriel McCarron, Ardmore, Muff.

Funeral requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 25 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, Muff followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Wake and funeral private to family members and close friends.

Family flowers only please or if desired donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.iskaheenparish.com

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines the house is private to family and close friends.

