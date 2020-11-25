Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday's evening update, November 25

The following deaths have taken place:

- Seamus Craig, Ardara

- Margaret Travers, Sligo and Bundoran

- Máire McFadden, Cnoc Fola, Gaoth Dobhair

- George Michael McLaughlin, Mayo and Greencastle

- Maurice Dowds, Ballybofey

Seamus Craig, Ardara

The death has occurred of Seamus Craig, Ardara. Peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Seamus was born in Ardara, moved to London when he was in his late teens and returned permanently to Donegal in 2013, most recently residing at Hill Crest Nursing Home in Letterkenny.

He was devoted husband to the late Phyliss Craig (née Heneghan) and father to Louise and Kevin, grandfather to Nuala, Tullie, Saoirse and Aoife and father-in-law to Valerie and Michael.

He will be missed by them, as well as his surviving siblings, Carmel, Maura, Anne, Una, Geraldine, Siobhan and Enda, as well as many other family members and friends.

Seamus will be repatriated to London, where he will be buried in Lambeth Cemetery, at a date to be announced in due course. This will be live streamed.

Margaret Travers, Sligo and Bundoran

The death has occurred of Margaret Travers (née Dolan) Mountain Close, Cartron View, Sligo Town and formerly of Ardfarna, Bundoran.

Margaret, predeceased by her husband John and all of her siblings Bridie, Mary, Annie, Teresa, James and Pat. Peacefully, at her residence in her 103rd year and surrounded by her loving family.

Loving mother of Gretta, Sean, Patrick, Teresa, Bernadette, Anne and Raymond. Very sadly missed by all of her family, daughters-in-law Phil, Louise and Jocelyn, sons-in-law Douglas, Tom and Scott, cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, wonderful nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral will leave her residence on Thursday morning to arrive to St. Joseph`s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery afterwards.

Due to the current restrictions the funeral and cemetery will be private for family and relatives only. House strictly private please. Messages of condolence can be left on The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home Website sligofuneralhome.ie

There will be a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass on https://churchtv.ie/stjosephs

Máire McFadden, Cnoc Fola, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Máire McFadden, Cnoc Fola, Gaoth Dobhair.

Her remains are at her late residence in Cnoc Fola.

Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille's Church, Cnoc Fola at 12 noon on Thursday.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only.

Máire's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page.

George Michael McLaughlin, Rathmeel Lawns, Ballina, Mayo and Greencastle

The death has taken place of George Michael McLaughlin, Rathmeel Lawns, Ballina, Mayo and Greencastle.



He was predeceased by his parents Josephine and George, and his brother Harry.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Geraldine, sons and daughters Paula, Leonard, Shane and Meave, sisters Kathleen and Ann, brother Martin, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral will arrive to St. Muredach's Cathedral, Ballina on Thursday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Leigue Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed at www.ballinaparish.org.

No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí or Mayo Roscommon Hospice, c/o McGowan's Funeral Directors.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, George's Funeral Mass will be private to family only (25 people).

Maurice Dowds, Knock, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at his residence of Maurice Dowds, Knock, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his residence on Thursday, November 26 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to COPD support group at www.copd.ie/donate



In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegaldemocrat.com