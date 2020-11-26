Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, November 26

The following deaths have taken place:

Seamus Craig, Ardara

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hosptial of Seamus Craig, Ardara. P

His remains will be repatriated to London where he will be buried in Lambeth Cemetery at a date to be announced in due course.

Margaret Travers, Sligo and Bundoran

The death has occurred of Margaret Travers (née Dolan) Mountain Close, Cartron View, Sligo Town and formerly of Ardfarna, Bundoran.

Funeral will leave her residence on Thursday morning to arrive to St Joseph`s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery afterwards.

Due to the current restrictions the funeral and cemetery will be private for family and relatives only. House strictly private please. Messages of condolence can be left on The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home Website sligofuneralhome.ie

There will be a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass on https://churchtv.ie/stjosephs

Máire McFadden, Cnoc Fola, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Máire McFadden, Cnoc Fola, Gaoth Dobhair.

Her remains are at her late residence in Cnoc Fola.

Requiem Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Cnoc Fola at 12 noon on Thursday.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only.

Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page.

George Michael McLaughlin, Rathmeel Lawns, Ballina, Mayo and Greencastle

The death has taken place of George Michael McLaughlin, Rathmeel Lawns, Ballina, Mayo and Greencastle.



Funeral will arrive to St Muredach's Cathedral, Ballina on Thursday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Leigue Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed at www.ballinaparish.org

No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí or Mayo Roscommon Hospice, c/o McGowan's Funeral Directors.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, George's Funeral Mass will be private to family only (25 people).

Maurice Dowds, Knock, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at his residence of Maurice Dowds, Knock, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his residence on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to COPD support group at www.copd.ie/donate

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegaldemocrat.com