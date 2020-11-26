Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, November 26, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Joe Kelly, Shenzhen, China and late of Letterkenny

- John Rigney, Letterkenny /Roscommon

- Seamus Craig, Ardara

Joe Kelly, Shenzhen, China and late of Letterkenny

The sudden death took place of Joe Kelly in Shenzhen, China earlier this month.

His remains will be arriving at the family home on Sunday afternoon.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Eunan's Cathedral on Monday at 11.00am followed by interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please. The service can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

On compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, Mass and interment will be private to family only please.

John Rigney, Letterkenny /Roscommon

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Rigney, College Farm Road, Letterkenny and late of Roscommon.

Funeral from his late residence on Friday morning going to St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny with private cremation after in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers please.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government Covid 19 guidelines the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please.

Seamus Craig, Ardara

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hosptial of Seamus Craig, Ardara. P

His remains will be repatriated to London where he will be buried in Lambeth Cemetery at a date to be announced in due course.

