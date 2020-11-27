Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, November 27

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kitty Byrne, Kilcar

- Kathleen O'Donnell, Kilmacrennan

- Phyliss McDevitt, Boston

- Joe Kelly, Shenzhen, China and late of Letterkenny

- John Rigney, Letterkenny /Roscommon

- Seamus Craig, Ardara

Kitty Byrne, Cashel, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Kitty Byrne (aged 107), Cashel, Kilcar. Non-Covid related.

Remains arriving at her home today (Friday) at 12 noon. Removal from her home on Saturday at 11.30am for funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

House private please. Covid-19 restrictions apply.

Kathleen O'Donnell, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Kathleen O'Donnell, Keenaghan, Kilmacrennan, and formerly Cashleenan, Kilmacrennan.

Remains will repose at her home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 29 at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in Termon cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be view on Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook page.

Phyliss McDevitt, Boston

The death has taken place in Boston, Massachusetts of Phyliss McDevitt, nee Moran, wife of Patsy McDevitt of Glenciara, New Mills, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass will take place today (Friday) in St. Ignatius Church, Boston College at 5pm (Irish time), followed by burial in Boston.

Enquires to Con McDaid Funeral Director, Letterkenny, 074 91 25945

Joe Kelly, Shenzhen, China and late of Letterkenny

The sudden death took place of Joe Kelly in Shenzhen, China earlier this month.

His remains will be arriving at the family home in Letterkenny on Sunday afternoon.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Eunan's Cathedral on Monday at 11am followed by interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. The service can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

On compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, Mass and interment will be private to family only please.



John Rigney, College Farm Road, Letterkenny /Roscommon

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Rigney, College Farm Road, Letterkenny and late of Roscommon.

Funeral from his late residence on Friday morning going to St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny with private cremation after in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers please.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government Covid 19 guidelines the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please.

Seamus Craig, Ardara

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Craig, Ardara.

Seamus was born in Ardara, moved to London when he was in his late teens and returned permanently to Donegal in 2013, most recently residing at Hill Crest Nursing Home in Letterkenny.

He was devoted husband to the late Phyliss Craig (née Heneghan) and father to Louise and Kevin, grandfather to Nuala, Tullie, Saoirse and Aoife and father-in-law to Valerie and Michael.

He will be missed by them, as well as his surviving siblings, Carmel, Maura, Anne, Una, Geraldine, Siobhan and Enda, as well as many other family members and friends.

Seamus' remains will leave Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Saturday afternoon at 12.30pm and arrive at The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 1pm Funeral Liturgy, followed by repatriation to London, where he will be buried in Lambeth Cemetery, at a date to be announced in due course.

Seamus' Funeral Liturgy will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara.

Due to H.S.E guidelines, the funeral home and Funeral Liturgy are private to family and close friends.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegaldemocrat.com