Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, November 28

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, March 31st

Reporter:

Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Ted Porter, 469 Croaghan Heights, Lifford

- Margaret (Maggie) Gallagher, Dunlewey, Gweedore

- Kitty Byrne, Kilcar

- Kathleen O'Donnell, Kilmacrennan 

- Joe Kelly, Shenzhen, China and late of Letterkenny

- Seamus Craig, Ardara 

Ted Porter, 469 Croaghan Heights, Lifford

 
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ted Porter, 469 Croaghan Heights, Lifford.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday morning, November 29 at 10.15am for Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Surgical 1, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions he house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Margaret (Maggie) Gallagher, Dunlewey, Gweedore
 
 
The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret (Maggie) Gallagher, Dunlewey, Gweedore.

Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey on Saturday, November 28 at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only.

Maggie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 1pm on Saturday.

Kitty Byrne, Cashel, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Kitty Byrne (aged 107), Cashel, Kilcar. Non-Covid related.

Removal from her home on Saturday at 11.30am for funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

House private please. Covid-19 restrictions apply.

Kathleen O'Donnell, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Kathleen O'Donnell, Keenaghan, Kilmacrennan, and formerly Cashleenan, Kilmacrennan.

Remains will repose at her home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 29 at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in Termon cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be view on the Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook page.

Joe Kelly, Shenzhen, China and late of Letterkenny

The sudden death took place of Joe Kelly in Shenzhen, China earlier this month.

His remains will be arriving at the family home in Letterkenny on Sunday afternoon.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Eunan's Cathedral on Monday at 11am followed by interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. The service can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

On compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, Mass and interment will be private to family only please.

Seamus Craig, Ardara 

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Craig, Ardara.  

Seamus was born in Ardara, moved to London when he was in his late teens and returned permanently to Donegal in 2013, most recently residing at Hill Crest Nursing Home in Letterkenny. 

He was devoted husband to the late Phyliss Craig (née Heneghan) and father to Louise and Kevin, grandfather to Nuala, Tullie, Saoirse and Aoife and father-in-law to Valerie and Michael.

He will be missed by them, as well as his surviving siblings, Carmel, Maura, Anne, Una, Geraldine, Siobhan and Enda, as well as many other family members and friends. 

Seamus' remains will leave Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Saturday afternoon at 12.30pm and arrive at The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 1pm Funeral Liturgy, followed by repatriation to London, where he will be buried in Lambeth Cemetery, at a date to be announced in due course.

Seamus' Funeral Liturgy will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara. 

Due to HSE guidelines, the funeral home and Funeral Liturgy are private to family and close friends.


