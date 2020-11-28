Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, November 28

The following deaths have taken place:

Shaun Ward, The Diamond, Dungloe





The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Shaun Ward, The Diamond, Dungloe.

His Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial is private to family and close friends only.

Patsy Gallagher, 13 Castle Park, Buncrana



The death has taken place at his residence of Patsy Gallagher, 13 Castle Park, Buncrana.



Patsy's Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, November 30 at 10am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly for immediate family only.



Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill



Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Ted Porter, 469 Croaghan Heights, Lifford





The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ted Porter, 469 Croaghan Heights, Lifford.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday morning, November 29 at 10.15am for Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Surgical 1, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions he house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Kathleen O'Donnell, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Kathleen O'Donnell, Keenaghan, Kilmacrennan, and formerly Cashleenan, Kilmacrennan.

Remains will repose at her home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 29 at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in Termon cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be view on the Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook page.

Joe Kelly, Shenzhen, China and late of Letterkenny

The sudden death took place of Joe Kelly in Shenzhen, China earlier this month.

His remains will be arriving at the family home in Letterkenny on Sunday afternoon.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Eunan's Cathedral on Monday at 11am followed by interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. The service can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

On compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, Mass and interment will be private to family only please.



