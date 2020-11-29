Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, November 29

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, March 31st

Reporter:

Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret Kerr, Derry and Clonmany

- Shaun Ward, The Diamond, Dungloe

- Patsy Gallagher, 13 Castle Park, Buncrana

- Joe Kelly, Shenzhen, China and late of Letterkenny

Margaret Kerr, late of Daisyhill Park, Derry and formerly of Crossconnell, Clonmany

 
The death has taken place 2at Altnagelvin Hospital, after a short illness of Margaret Kerr, late of Daisyhill Park and formerly of Crossconnell, Clonmany.
 
Dearly loved sister of Eilish (Gallagher), Teresa (Jennings) and Patrick. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and the wider family circle.
 
Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Mass numbers are limited by government guidelines to 25.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry or c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors.

Shaun Ward, The Diamond, Dungloe

 
The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Shaun Ward, The Diamond, Dungloe.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial is private to family and close friends only.

Patsy Gallagher, 13 Castle Park, Buncrana
 
 The death has taken place at his residence of Patsy Gallagher, 13 Castle Park, Buncrana.
 
Patsy's Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, November 30 at 10am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.
 
Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly for immediate family only.
 
Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

 
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Joe Kelly, Shenzhen, China and late of Letterkenny

The sudden death took place of Joe Kelly in Shenzhen, China earlier this month.

His remains will be arriving at the family home in Letterkenny on Sunday afternoon.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Eunan's Cathedral on Monday at 11am followed by interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. The service can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

On compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, Mass and interment will be private to family only please.


If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegaldemocrat.com

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie