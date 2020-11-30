Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, November 30

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret Kerr, Derry and Clonmany

- Shaun Ward, The Diamond, Dungloe

- Patsy Gallagher, 13 Castle Park, Buncrana

- Joe Kelly, Shenzhen, China and late of Letterkenny

Margaret Kerr, late of Daisyhill Park, Derry and formerly of Crossconnell, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital, after a short illness of Margaret Kerr, late of Daisyhill Park and formerly of Crossconnell, Clonmany.



Dearly loved sister of Eilish (Gallagher), Teresa (Jennings) and Patrick. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and the wider family circle.



Due to the ongoing pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Mass numbers are limited by government guidelines to 25.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry or c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors.

Shaun Ward, The Diamond, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Shaun Ward, The Diamond, Dungloe.

Remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial is private to family and close friends only.

Patsy Gallagher, 13 Castle Park, Buncrana



The death has taken place at his residence of Patsy Gallagher, 13 Castle Park, Buncrana.



Patsy's Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, November 30 at 10am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly for immediate family only.



Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Joe Kelly, Shenzhen, China and late of Letterkenny

The sudden death took place of Joe Kelly in Shenzhen, China earlier this month.

Remains are reposing at the family residence in Letterkenny. Requiem Mass will take place in St Eunan's Cathedral on Monday at 11am followed by interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. The service can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

On compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, Mass and interment will be private to family only please.

