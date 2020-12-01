Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, December 1

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sheila McNern, Ballyshannon

- Esther Sheridan, Rathmullan

- Catherine Toolan, née Dunnion, Corefrin, Ballybofey

- George Morrow of Forquar, Milford

- Patricia McElhinney, Hilltown, Gleneely

- Ian Callaghan, North Town, Malin Head

- Margaret Kerr, Derry and Clonmany

The death has taken place of Sheila McNern, Market Street, Ballyshannon. Reposing at her son Karol and daughter-in-law Paula’s residence, Corlea, Ballyshannon, F94 A521.

Due to current restrictions, the wake is for family and close friends, please. Removal on Wednesday, with funeral cortége via The Knather, to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, with interment in St Josephs Cemetery, The Rock. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, C/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819. The Mass will be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv

Esther Sheridan, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Esther Sheridan, Craig, Rathmullan.



Deeply regretted by her loving family, Jim, Eunan, Martin, Mary, Sally, Evelyn, Eugene, Nuala and Celia, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and son John.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral Mass on Wednesday December 2 at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on MCN Media St Jospeh’s Church Rathmullan on the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Catherine Toolan, née Dunnion, Corefrin, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Catherine Toolan formerly of Birmingham, England and formerly of Corefrin, Ballybofey. Beloved wife of the late William Toolan, devoted mother of Liam, Caroline, Martina, John, Yvonne, Michael, Justin, Fiona, much-loved sister of Peter, Gerard, Grace, Margaret, Con, Brendan,Brigid and the late Pat and Michael. Sadly missed by her son and daughters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers, sisters and all other extended family and friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Lozells, Birmingham on Monday, December 7 at 10.45 am. Interment afterwards in Quinton Cemetery. Immediate family only due to current Covid-19 restrictions. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish weblink at St Francis Church, Handsworth, Birmingham - Live Stream (livevideostream.co.uk)

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Dementia UK at www.dementia.org.

George Morrow of Forquar, Milford

The death has taken place at a Belfast hospital of George Morrow formerly of Forquar, Milford.

Funeral Service in Milford Presbyterian Church at 12, noon, on Wednesday, December 2 followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only. Due to current Government Restrictions the Funeral Service and burial will be private to family only.

Patricia McElhinney, Hilltown, Gleneely

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia McElhinney, Hilltown, Gleneely.

Committal Service on Tuesday, December 1 at 1pm in St Mary's Church Graveyard, Bocan, Culdaff. Due to Government guidelines, burial is private to family and close friends only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to St Mary's Church Bocan, Culdaff C/O any family member.

Ian Callaghan, North Town, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Ian Callaghan, North Town, Malin Head. His remains are reposing at his sister Kathleen Logan’s residence at Urblereagh, Malin Head.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, December 1 at 11.30 going to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin, for Requiem Mass at 12, noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government Guidelines, house and wake and strictly private to family only with funeral open to close friends.

Margaret Kerr, late of Daisyhill Park, Derry and formerly of Crossconnell, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital, after a short illness of Margaret Kerr, late of Daisyhill Park and formerly of Crossconnell, Clonmany.



Dearly loved sister of Eilish (Gallagher), Teresa (Jennings) and Patrick. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and the wider family circle.



Due to the ongoing pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Mass numbers are limited by government guidelines to 25.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry or c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors.

