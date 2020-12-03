Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, December 3, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Seamus Craig, Ardara

The death has occurred of Seamus Craig, Ardara. Seamus was born in Ardara, moved to London when he was in his late teens and returned permanently to Donegal in 2013, most recently residing at Hill Crest Nursing Home in Letterkenny.

He was devoted husband to the late Phyliss Craig (née Heneghan) and father to Louise and Kevin, grandfather to Nuala, Tullie, Saoirse and Aoife and father-in-law to Valerie and Michael. He will be missed by them, as well as his surviving siblings, Carmel, Maura, Anne, Una, Geraldine, Siobhan and Enda, as well as many other family members and friends.

Seamus’ Funeral Liturgy took place in Ardara on Saturday, November 28. His Requiem Mass will take place at 9.30am on Thursday, December 10, in the Church of the Holy Ghost in Balham, London and will be live streamed on

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6jpInImllNHugqC_Ow_D6g/featured

His burial will take place afterwards at 11am in Lambeth Cemetery, Tooting, London. Due to current UK Government guidelines, the Requiem Mass and Burial are private to family and close friends.

Cassie Toolan, née Dunnion, formerly of Corefrin, Ballybofey

The death has taken place in Birmingham, England of Cassie Toolan, née Dunnion, formerly of Corefrin, Ballybofey.

Sister of Peter and Brendan Dunnion, and Brigid Dowds, Ballybofey and Grace Friel, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass on Monday in St Francis of Assisi Church, Handsworth, Birmingham at 10.45am with burial immediately afterwards.

Due to government guidelines, funeral will be private to family only.

Mass will be streamed from St Francis of Assisi Church on Google.

Josie Bonner, Deerynaconnell, Doochery

The sudden death has taken place of Josie Bonner, Deerynaconnell, Doochery.

His remains will be leaving McGlynn's Funeral Home on Thursday evening, December 3 at 6.30pm going to St Connell's Church Doochery for 7pm to repose overnight.

Rosary at 8pm with church open until 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 4 at 11am with interment afterwards in Lettermacaward Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Patsy Walsh, Dungloe



The death has taken place at his residence of Patsy Walsh, Fairhill, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 4 at 11am in St. Crona's Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and friends.

Reggie Gallogley, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Reggie Gallogley, Ballyshannon. Retired owner of the Barbecue, Bundoran and Gallogley’s Jewellers. Beloved husband to wife Mary. Reggie will be sadly missed by his daughter Leslie, all his grandchildren, Deedee, Katrina, his brother; Fr Vincent Gallogley, of the Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh and extended family circle and friends. Reggie will be reunited with his predeceased sisters Carmel and Eileen and his son; Paul. Funeral cortège to arrive at the Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, on Saturday morning for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

House private to family, please.

All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so by leaving a personal message through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors.

The funeral Mass shall be streamed live on The Star of the Sea Church page at www.mcnmedia.tv

Brendan Merrifield, Bundoran



The death has taken place of Brendan Merrifield, Drumacrin Rd, Bundoran. Beloved husband of Valerie and loving father to Kevin and Neil. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, brother Gerard (Ballyshannon), sisters Sylvia (Canada) and Imelda (England) and all his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing privately for family and friends at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran. Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. Due to current government and HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass is private to family members only please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed online at magheneparish.ie. Enquiries to Donal Breslin Funeral Directors.

Catherine Toolan, née Dunnion, Corefrin, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Catherine Toolan formerly of Birmingham, England and formerly of Corefrin, Ballybofey. Beloved wife of the late William Toolan, devoted mother of Liam, Caroline, Martina, John, Yvonne, Michael, Justin, Fiona, much-loved sister of Peter, Gerard, Grace, Margaret, Con, Brendan, Brigid and the late Pat and Michael. Sadly missed by her son and daughters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers, sisters and all other extended family and friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Lozells, Birmingham on Monday, December 7 at 10.45 am. Interment afterwards in Quinton Cemetery. Immediate family only due to current Covid-19 restrictions. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish weblink at St Francis Church, Handsworth, Birmingham - Live Stream (livevideostream.co.uk)

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Dementia UK at www.dementia.org.

