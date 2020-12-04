Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, December 4

Anniversary Mass

Breid McDevitt, Kilcar, 3rd anniversary

Anniversary Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5 at 7pm.

The Mass will be streamed live on St Cartha’s Church Facebook Page.

The following deaths have taken place:

Reggie Gallogley, Ballyshannon

Bridget Gallagher, Downings

Anne Hirrell, Carndonagh

Sean Slowey, Cork, formerly of Ardara

Tom Doherty (Neily), Buncrana

Michael McHugh, Templeogue, Dublin, formerly Gortahork

Reggie Gallogley, West Port, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Reggie Gallogley, West Port, Ballyshannon, retired owner of the Barbeque, Bundoran and Gallogley’s Jewellers. He died peacefully, in Sligo University Hospital.

Funeral cortege to arrive at the Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran on Saturday morning for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St. Joseph’s cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

House private to family please. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on The Star of the Sea Church page on mcnmedia.tv

Bridget Gallagher, Derryhassen, Downings

The death has taken place in Tullamore of Bridget Gallagher, Derryhassen, Downings.

Her remains will arrive at her late residence later this evening (Friday).

Funeral from there on Monday morning, December 7 going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Anne Hirrell, Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Anne Hirrell, Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday, December 6 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Sean Slowey, Cork, and formerly of Ardara

The death has occurred of Sean Slowey, Cork, and formerly of Ardara.

Removal from McCabe’s Funeral Home, Ardara on Sunday December 6 at 12.30pm going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Funeral Mass at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, removal and funeral are private to family and close friends please.

Sean’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.mcmmedia.tv.camera/thechurchoftheholyfamilyardara

Tom Doherty (Neily), Linsfort, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Tom Doherty (Neily), Linsfort, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his sister Anne's and brother-in-law Mickey's residence at Linsfort.

Funeral leaving there at 10.30am for 11am requiem Mass on Monday in The Star of The Sea Church, Desertegney with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Michael McHugh, Templeogue, Dublin and formerly Fanaboy, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Tallaght Hospital, Dublin as a result of a tragic accident of Michael McHugh, Templeogue, Dublin and formerly Fanaboy, Gortahork, retired member of An Garda Síochana.

Reposing at his home in Dublin.

Removal from Dublin going to his home in Fanaboy, Gortahork on Saturday, December 5.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon, December 6 in Christ the King Church, Gortahork at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegaldemocrat.com