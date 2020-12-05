Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, December 5

The following deaths have taken place:

- Michael Crossan, Correnagh, Letterkenny and Cootehill, Cavan

- Annie Hegarty (née Green), Grange, Inch Island

- Charlie McBride, Knocknacarra, Galway and Letterkenny

- Joseph Sweeney, Dromore, Letterkenny

- Reggie Gallogley, Ballyshannon

- Bridget Gallagher, Downings

- Anne Hirrell, Carndonagh

- Sean Slowey, Cork, formerly of Ardara

- Tom Doherty (Neily), Buncrana

- Michael McHugh, Templeogue, Dublin, formerly Gortahork

Michael Crossan, Correnagh, Letterkenny and Cootehill, Cavan

The death has occurred of Michael Crossan, Correnagh, Letterkenny and Cootehill, Cavan. Deeply missed by his wife Mary and family Seán, Michael Paul, Helena Sheridan, Brian, Ann Marie McDevitt and Karol, grandchildren, brother Donal, Meath and sisters Mary Sweeney, London, Ann Hogan and Helen Murray, both of Cootehill, Cavan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral from Michael’s late residence on Monday, December 7 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am. Funeral Mass which can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Society of St Vincent de Paul, Letterkenny c/o any family member. In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only, please.

Annie Hegarty (née Green), Grange, Inch Island

The death has occurred of Annie Hegarty (née Green), Grange, Inch Island.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Hegarty nee Green, Grange, Inch Island. Beloved wife of Joe and much loved mother of Finn, Laurence, Patricia, Mary, Ann, Cathy and Jennifer.

Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Annie's Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, 7th December, at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly for family only. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the mobile option.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Charlie McBride, Knocknacarra, Galway and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Charlie McBride, Clybaun Heights, Shangort Road, Knocknacarra, Galway / Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by his parents Clare and Tim. Beloved husband of Aileen and dearly loved father of Lily and Isobel. Sadly, missed by his loving family, his sister Treasa, brothers Frankie and Brian, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Monday, December 7, to St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra, for a private Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request, donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul Society. House private, please.

Joseph Sweeney, Dromore, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Joseph Sweeney, Dromore, Letterkenny. Funeral from Joseph’s late residence on Sunday, December 6 at 12.30pm going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 1pm Funeral Mass which can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/.

Interment afterwards in Old Leck Cemetery. Family flowers, only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member. In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private please.

Reggie Gallogley, West Port, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Reggie Gallogley, West Port, Ballyshannon, retired owner of the Barbeque, Bundoran and Gallogley’s Jewellers. He died peacefuélly, in Sligo University Hospital.

Funeral cortége to arrive at the Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran on Saturday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St. Joseph’s cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

House private to family please. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on The Star of the Sea Church page on mcnmedia.tv

Bridget Gallagher, Derryhassen, Downings

The death has taken place in Tullamore of Bridget Gallagher, Derryhassen, Downings.

Her remains will repose at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday, December 7 going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Anne Hirrell, Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Anne Hirrell, Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday, December 6 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Sean Slowey, Cork, and formerly of Ardara

The death has occurred of Sean Slowey, Cork, and formerly of Ardara.

Removal from McCabe’s Funeral Home, Ardara on Sunday December 6 at 12.30pm going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Funeral Mass at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, removal and funeral are private to family and close friends please.

Sean’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.mcmmedia.tv.camera/thechurchoftheholyfamilyardara

Tom Doherty (Neily), Linsfort, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Tom Doherty (Neily), Linsfort, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his sister Anne's and brother-in-law Mickey's residence at Linsfort.

Funeral leaving there at 10.30am for 11am requiem Mass on Monday in The Star of The Sea Church, Desertegney with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Michael McHugh, Templeogue, Dublin and formerly Fanaboy, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Tallaght Hospital, Dublin as a result of a tragic accident of Michael McHugh, Templeogue, Dublin and formerly Fanaboy, Gortahork, retired member of An Garda Síochana.

Reposing at his home in Dublin.

Removal from Dublin going to his home in Fanaboy, Gortahork on Saturday, December 5.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon, December 6 in Christ the King Church, Gortahork at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

