Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, December 8

The following deaths have taken place:

- Aodh Haughey, Kilcar

- Nuala Grant, Dundrain, Burnfoot

- Hugo Duggan, Milford

- Elizabeth Delap (née Guckian), Bunbeg

- Maura McHugh, Dungloe

- Katie O’Donnell Nee Shevlin, Downings

- Michael Coll, Falcarragh

- Dee Boyle (née Breslin), Glenties

- Teresa Daly (nee McGuinness), Croom, Co Limerick and formerly of Ballintra

- Mary McGeever (née O'Farrell), Letterkenny

Aodh Haughey, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Aodh Haughey, Meenacannon, Kilcar. Removal from his home at 2pm, Tuesday, December 8 with funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, at 2.30pm. Interment afterward in Kilcar cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, house and funeral Mass will be private to family only.

Nuala Grant, Dundrain, Burnfoot



The death has taken place at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Nuala Grant, Dundrain, Burnfoot.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 10 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral is strictly for family only.

Nuala's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Beaumont Hospital Dublin c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Hugo Duggan, Milford



The sudden death has taken place of Hugo Duggan, Upper Mount Marion, Milford.

Remains will repose at his home.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 10 at 12 noon in St Peter's Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral is private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family flowers only please.

Elizabeth Delap (née Guckian), Bunbeg

The death has taken place of Elizabeth Delap (née Guckian), Bunbeg, Gweedore, and Donnybrook, Dublin and formerly of Crossmolina, Co Mayo.

Beloved wife of the late Dr. Pádraig. Predeceased by her brothers Rev Fr Patrick, Dr Thomas, John and Dr Christopher; sisters -in law Ann, Sr Mary Ciaran, Teresa, brother-in-law Sean and son-in-law Fintan Ryan. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Mary and Eilís, sons Tony and Tommy, daughters-in-law Bríd and Fionnuala and son-in-law Paul; sisters-in-law Nuala and Peggy and by her thirteen grandchildren, Lisa, Jonathan, Patrick, Gavin, Rory, Laura, Catherine, Max, Tommy, Calum, Sophie, Leo and Val; nieces, nephews, relations and friends.

Removal to St Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg, on Tuesday at 8pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 9 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Lily's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral is private to family and close friends only.

Maura McHugh, Dungloe



The death has occurred of Maura McHugh, Carnmore Road, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral on Tuesday, December 8 at 12 noon in St Crona's Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to MNDE c/o any family member or

Shaun McGlynn Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral is private to family and close friends only.

Katie O’Donnell Nee Shevlin, Downings



The sudden death has taken place of Katie O’Donnell Nee Shevlin, Altaheeran, Downings.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government Guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Michael Coll, Balina, Falcarragh



The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Michael Coll, Ballina, Falcarragh.

Reposing at his home from 7pm on Monday evening.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday, December 9 going to St Finian's Church, Falcarragh for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral is for family and close friends only.

The Rosary on Tuesday night and the funeral may be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors.

Dee Boyle, Glenties



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dee Boyle, 65 Ard Connell, Glenties.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St Connell's Church, Glenties, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o James Mc Guinness & Son Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Teresa Daly (nee McGuinness), Croom, Co Limerick and formerly of Ballintra

The death has occurred at Adare and District Nursing Home of Teresa Daly (née McGuinness) of Tooreen, Croom, Limerick and formerly of Ballintra.

Her remains leaving her home on Tuesday morning at 11am to St Mary’s Church, Croom for 11.30am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Croom as per Covid guidelines while adhering to government direction.

Mass will be streamed live on http://croomparish.ie/

Mary McGeever (née O'Farrell), Letterkenny



The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Mary McGeever (née O’Farrell), 41 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Toragh, Glen Carrigart.

Funeral from her late residence on Tuesday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny for 1.30pm Funeral Mass.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines the wake, Mass and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

The Mass can be viewed from the St Eunan's Cathedral Letterkenny online streaming service at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery Letterkenny. Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd. Letterkenny.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie