Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Denis Raymond Gallagher, 301 Moness, Burt

The death has taken place at his home of Denis Raymond Gallagher, 301 Moness, Burt.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 10 in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly for family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Society of St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors

Patsy Corey, Speenogue, Burt

The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of Patsy Corey, Speenogue, Burt.



Removal to St Mura's Church, Fahan on Thursday, December 10 arriving at 6.30pm to repose overnight.



Patsy's Requiem Mass will be on Friday, December 11 at 11am followed immediately afterwards by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly for family only.



Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt, and choose the mobile option.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Alone c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Daniel Donnelly, Ballylennon, St. Johnston, Lifford

The death has occurred of Daniel Donnelly, Ballylennon, St. Johnston, Lifford.

Removal from Lynch's Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg on Thursday, December 10 at 2.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 3.15pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday,December 11 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Due to HSE and government restrictions, the Funeral Home, Mass and Interment are strictly private to the immediate family.

Elizabeth Rodgers, Moorview House, Gortnavern, Coolboy, Letterkenny

The death has taken place in her 100th year of Elizabeth Rodgers, Moorview House, Gortnavern, Coolboy, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at her home in Gortnavern.

Funeral service on Thursday at 2pm in Leitir Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice C/O Nathaniel Rodgers.

Seán Harte, Cloghan



The death has taken place at his residence of Seán Harte, Cloghanbeg, Cloghan and formerly of Blanchardstown, Dublin.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 10 at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady Perpetual Succour, Glenfin with burial afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Nuala Grant, Dundrain, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Nuala Grant, Dundrain, Burnfoot.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 10 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral is strictly for family only.

Nuala's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Beaumont Hospital Dublin c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Hugo Duggan, Milford

The sudden death has taken place of Hugo Duggan, Upper Mount Marion, Milford.

Remains will repose at his home.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 10 at 12 noon in St Peter's Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral is private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family flowers only, please.

Elizabeth Delap (née Guckian), Bunbeg

The death has taken place of Elizabeth Delap (née Guckian), Bunbeg, Gweedore, and Donnybrook, Dublin and formerly of Crossmolina, Co Mayo.

Beloved wife of the late Dr. Pádraig. Predeceased by her brothers Rev Fr Patrick, Dr Thomas, John and Dr Christopher; sisters -in law Ann, Sr Mary Ciaran, Teresa, brother-in-law Sean and son-in-law Fintan Ryan. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Mary and Eilís, sons Tony and Tommy, daughters-in-law Bríd and Fionnuala and son-in-law Paul; sisters-in-law Nuala and Peggy and by her thirteen grandchildren, Lisa, Jonathan, Patrick, Gavin, Rory, Laura, Catherine, Max, Tommy, Calum, Sophie, Leo and Val; nieces, nephews, relations and friends.

Removal to St Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg, on Tuesday at 8pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 9 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Lily's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral is private to family and close friends only.

Katie O’Donnell Nee Shevlin, Downings

The sudden death has taken place of Katie O’Donnell Nee Shevlin, Altaheeran, Downings.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government Guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Michael Coll, Balina, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Michael Coll, Ballina, Falcarragh.

Reposing at his late residence.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday, December 9 going to St Finian's Church, Falcarragh for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral is for family and close friends only.

The Rosary on Tuesday night and the funeral may be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie