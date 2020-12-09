Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, December 9, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Pat McEniff, Main Street Belleek Co Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Pat McEniff, a retired dental surgeon, Main Street Belleek, County Fermanagh.

Private Family Mass on Friday at 10am in Saint Patrick's church Belleek.

Pats Funeral cortége will travel via Boa Island, Belleek , Eastport Ballyshannon to arrive at St Ninnidh's cemetery Bundoran at 2pm.

This is an opportunity for family, friends, and Neighbours to show support to the family.

Please adhere to Government Regulations regarding social Distancing and use face coverings to keep everyone safe in these difficult times

For those who would wish to leave a condolence message are welcome to do so by sending a message to p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.

Family Flowers only, Please.

Denis Raymond Gallagher, 301 Moness, Burt

The death has taken place at his home of Denis Raymond Gallagher, 301 Moness, Burt.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 10 in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly for family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Society of St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Patsy Corey, Speenogue, Burt

The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of Patsy Corey, Speenogue, Burt.



Removal to St Mura's Church, Fahan on Thursday, December 10 arriving at 6.30pm to repose overnight.



Patsy's Requiem Mass will be on Friday, December 11 at 11am followed immediately afterwards by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly for family only.



Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt, and choose the mobile option.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Alone c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Daniel Donnelly, Ballylennon, St. Johnston, Lifford

The death has occurred of Daniel Donnelly, Ballylennon, St. Johnston, Lifford.

Removal from Lynch's Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg on Thursday, December 10 at 2.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 3.15pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday,December 11 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Due to HSE and government restrictions, the Funeral Home, Mass and Interment are strictly private to the immediate family.

Elizabeth Rodgers, Moorview House, Gortnavern, Coolboy, Letterkenny

The death has taken place in her 100th year of Elizabeth Rodgers, Moorview House, Gortnavern, Coolboy, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at her home in Gortnavern.

Funeral service on Thursday at 2pm in Leitir Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice C/O Nathaniel Rodgers.

Seán Harte, Cloghan

The death has taken place at his residence of Seán Harte, Cloghanbeg, Cloghan and formerly of Blanchardstown, Dublin.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 10 at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady Perpetual Succour, Glenfin with burial afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Nuala Grant, Dundrain, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Nuala Grant, Dundrain, Burnfoot.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 10 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral is strictly for family only.

Nuala's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Beaumont Hospital Dublin c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Hugo Duggan, Milford

The sudden death has taken place of Hugo Duggan, Upper Mount Marion, Milford.

Remains will repose at his home.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 10 at 12 noon in St Peter's Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral is private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family flowers only, please.

