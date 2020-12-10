Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, December 10, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Ward, Mullinasole, Laghey. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra for 11am for Funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/Ballintra. Due to current restrictions, the house and Funeral will be private to family only. Funeral cortége en route to Ballintra on Saturday morning.

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John McLaughlin (Briney), Leiter, Culdaff.

John’s Funeral Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, December 12 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice, C/O Any family member.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

The death has taken place of Pat McEniff, a retired dental surgeon, Main Street Belleek, County Fermanagh.

Private Family Mass on Friday at 10am in Saint Patrick's church Belleek.

Pats Funeral cortége will travel via Boa Island, Belleek , Eastport Ballyshannon to arrive at St Ninnidh's cemetery Bundoran at 2pm.

This is an opportunity for family, friends, and Neighbours to show support to the family.

Please adhere to Government Regulations regarding social Distancing and use face coverings to keep everyone safe in these difficult times

For those who would wish to leave a condolence message are welcome to do so by sending a message to p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.

Family Flowers only, Please.

The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of Patsy Corey, Speenogue, Burt.



Removal to St Mura's Church, Fahan on Thursday, December 10 arriving at 6.30pm to repose overnight.



Patsy's Requiem Mass will be on Friday, December 11 at 11am followed immediately afterwards by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly for family only.



Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt, and choose the mobile option.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Alone c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Daniel Donnelly, Ballylennon, St. Johnston, Lifford.

Removal from Lynch's Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg on Thursday, December 10 at 2.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 3.15pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday,December 11 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Due to HSE and government restrictions, the Funeral Home, Mass and Interment are strictly private to the immediate family.

