Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, December 11, 2020

May they rest in peace

Donegal death notices for Tuesday, November 1st 2016

Death notices for Donegal on Friday morning

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Seamus Craig, Ardara

- Mary Ward, Laghey

- John McLaughlin (Briney), Culdaff

- Pat McEniff, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

- Patsy Corey, Burt

- Daniel Donnelly, St Johnston

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Craig, Ardara.

Requiem Mass will take place at 9.30am on Tuesday, December 22, in the Church of the Holy Ghost in Balham, London and will be live streamed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6jpInImllNHugqC_Ow_D6g/featured

His burial will take place afterwards at 11am in Lambeth Cemetery, Tooting, London.

(A Funeral Liturgy has previously taken place in Ardara)

Due to current UK Government guidelines, the Requiem Mass and burial are private to family and close friends.

Mary Ward, Mullinasole, Laghey

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Ward, Mullinasole, Laghey. ]

Removal on Saturday to arrive at St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra for 11am for Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/Ballintra.

Due to current restrictions, the house and Funeral will be private to family only. Funeral cortége en route to Ballintra on Saturday morning. 

John McLaughlin (Briney), Leiter, Culdaff

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John McLaughlin (Briney), Leiter, Culdaff.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Any family member.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Pat McEniff, Main Street, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Pat McEniff, a retired dental surgeon, Main Street Belleek, County Fermanagh.

Private Family Mass on Friday at 10am in Saint Patrick's Church Belleek.

The funeral cortége will travel via Boa Island, Belleek , Eastport Ballyshannon to arrive at St Ninnidh's cemetery Bundoran at 2pm.

People are asked to adhere to government guidelines.

Family flowers only please.

For those who would wish to leave a condolence message are welcome to do so by sending a message to p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.

Patsy Corey, Speenogue, Burt

The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of Patsy Corey, Speenogue, Burt.

His remains reposed overnight at St Mura's Church, Fahan.

Requiem Mass takes place on Friday at 11am followed immediately afterwards by interment in the adjoining cemetery.
 
Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly for family only.
 
Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt, and choose the mobile option.
 
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Alone c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Daniel Donnelly, Ballylennon, St Johnston, Lifford

The death has occurred of Daniel Donnelly, Ballylennon, St. Johnston, Lifford.

His remains reposed overnight at St Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 3.15pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Due to HSE and government restrictions, Mass and interment are strictly private to the immediate family.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

